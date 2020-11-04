4 things we can say for sure about the 2020 election so far

As of the time of this writing (around 7:30 a.m. ET), the results of the 2020 presidential election are still up in the air. There’s no clear winner yet—and it’s virtually impossible right now to predict who will end up winning. However, there are a few certainties we can say about the election so far:

The blue wave never materialized: Prior to last night’s voting, it was predicted the Democrats would easily take back control of the Senate and Joe Biden was very likely to pick up north of 315 electoral votes. As of the time of this writing, neither of those things has come to pass. While it’s true that votes in many swing states are still being counted, it’s becoming increasingly obvious the election will be much tighter than polls have predicted.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, President Trump took to the podium to falsely claim victory even though vote counting in most major swing states was continuing and no clear projections could be made. Trump claimed the election was “a fraud on the American public,” saying the election is “an embarrassment to our country.” He also said “we want all voting to stop” in states where votes were still being counted—something that in itself would break election laws and norms. Uber won big time: A hotly watched vote in California saw ride-sharing tech giants like Uber and Lyft prevail in a ballot measure that allows ride-sharers to classify gig workers as contractors and employees. The victory is a huge win for Big Tech, as it will save them potentially billions in expenses in the coming decade that would have gone to costs like paying gig workers a minimum wage, sick pay, and healthcare.

A hotly watched vote in California saw ride-sharing tech giants like Uber and Lyft prevail in a ballot measure that allows ride-sharers to classify gig workers as contractors and employees. The victory is a huge win for Big Tech, as it will save them potentially billions in expenses in the coming decade that would have gone to costs like paying gig workers a minimum wage, sick pay, and healthcare. Marijuana also won big: Four states—Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota—approved ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana. Mississippi, meanwhile, approved legalizing marijuana for medical use. Smoke ’em if you got ’em.

As for the most important questions—who will control the White House and Senate?—that’s still very much up in the air. Things can change rapidly as the votes in swing states are still being counted. What is likely, however, is that we may not know the answer to either of those questions for some time.