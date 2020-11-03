Sarah McBride has been elected the highest-ranking openly trans legislator in United States

On Tuesday night, Sarah McBride became the highest-ranking openly transgender state legislator in the United States after winning an election in Delaware to become a state senator, the Washington Blade reports.

Widely expected to win, McBride will represent a heavily Democratic district that includes parts of the state’s largest city, Wilmington.

McBride previously worked as national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016. She was the first openly transgender person to speak at the major party convention in the United States. Other openly transgender elected officials include Virginia state Delegate Danica Roem (D-Va.), Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone, and New Hampshire state Reps. Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon.

The news comes after President Trump spent the past four years pursuing policies that would erode the rights of trans people. Shortly after taking office, the president sought to roll back a memo protecting trans students in schools. He has also banned trans people from serving in the military and ruled that in the majority of cases, trans prisoners should be assigned housing based on their assigned sex at birth.