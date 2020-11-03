Whew! The ACLU says that Election Day 2020 has been ‘rather smooth’

After lots of apprehension about potential voter interference or intimidation, Election Day 2020 has gone surprisingly smoothly. And there’s not much Election Day left–polls began closing at 7 p.m. on the East Coast.

There were signs on social media that armed militia groups or noisy Trump supporters or overzealous partisan poll watchers might intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process.

Not so much. “We’ve heard some scattered reports but nothing systematic, just a few one-offs in a few states that did not persist,” says Alora Thomas-Lundborg, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberty Union’s Voting Rights Project. “It’s been fairly smooth today.”

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law reported two isolated voter intimidation incidents. In West Palm Beach County, Florida, a person blocked the entrance to a polling place with a large truck. In Baker County, Louisiana, a man was seen standing outside a polling place holding a Trump sign in one hand and a handgun in the other.

“We were bracing for high levels of voter intimidation but what we’ve seen today is not at the scale and the level of intention that we expected,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, on a call with reporters Tuesday evening. Instead of organized militia groups, Clarke said, would-be intimidators were limited to groups of two or were “lone wolves.”

The Election Protection Hotline had received 30,000 calls today as of 6:52 p.m. ET. The most common complaint concerned ID and voter registration problems. The second most common complaint was voter intimidation and electioneering (people promoting a candidate) at the polling place.

The issues that have occurred today are more mundane—some long lines and a few isolated administrative issues at polling stations.