Whew! The ACLU says that Election Day 2020 has been ‘rather smooth’

After lots of apprehension about potential voter interference or intimidation, Election Day 2020 has gone surprisingly smoothly. And there’s not much Election Day left–polls began closing at 7 p.m. on the East Coast.
There were signs on social media that armed militia groups or noisy Trump supporters or overzealous partisan poll watchers might intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process.
Not so much. “We’ve heard some scattered reports but nothing systematic, just a few one-offs in a few states that did not persist,” says Alora Thomas-Lundborg, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberty Union’s Voting Rights Project. “It’s been fairly smooth today.”
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law reported two isolated voter intimidation incidents. In West Palm Beach County, Florida, a person blocked the entrance to a polling place with a large truck. In Baker County, Louisiana, a man was seen standing outside a polling place holding a Trump sign in one hand and a handgun in the other.
“We were bracing for high levels of voter intimidation but what we’ve seen today is not at the scale and the level of intention that we expected,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, on a call with reporters Tuesday evening. Instead of organized militia groups, Clarke said, would-be intimidators were limited to groups of two or were “lone wolves.”
The Election Protection Hotline had received 30,000 calls today as of 6:52 p.m. ET. The most common complaint concerned ID and voter registration problems. The second most common complaint was voter intimidation and electioneering (people promoting a candidate) at the polling place.
The issues that have occurred today are more mundane—some long lines and a few isolated administrative issues at polling stations.
Long lines are why the ACLU’s Thomas-Lundborg says her group is considering filing a petition with the court in Arizona to extend voting hours there. She says the ACLU will watch what happens in the state over the next couple of hours before making a decision. The group is also considering petitioning the court in Wisconsin to extend voting hours. In that state, delays were reported at some precincts, caused by errors in the administration of ballots.
Some of the Election Day pressure was relieved by early voting. More than 100 million people cast early ballots, either in person or by mail, according to the Associated Press. That’s a stunning number, given that 139 million people voted in the 2016 election.
All that early voting also took some pressure off the lawyers who would protect voters’ rights in court. Thomas-Lunborg says the Voting Rights Project got valuable practice dealing with voting issues, both during the early voting period and during the primary season.
The lawyers might be a lot busier after the voting is over. Lawyers from both political parties are already wrangling over how the votes are counted, and which votes count.