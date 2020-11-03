advertisement
  • 1:30 pm

Let these hilarious fake electoral maps distract you from the real one

Before the real electoral map rolls out on Election Day, political junkies have been creating their own versions. Some, however, are just for laughs.

[Photo: rawpixel]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

It’s Election Day and spirits are high. (“Terror” is a spirit, right?)

As if it isn’t bad enough that we’ll all be glued to the FiveThirtyEight liveblog and the New York Times needle all night, the political speculation website 270towin.com is letting users create their own electoral maps.

Many folks are using this service legitimately, offering their own takes on the events to come, like so many NFL draft predictions.

Of course, there are also other folks who know better than to offer the world their hot take on which way the wind is blowing in South Dakota, and are instead using the sudden emergence of personalized electoral maps as a joke opportunity.

Not all of them are successful. (Far from it, actually.)

But as America awaits the first results, and ponders why Nate Silver would dare refer to this election as “not-particularly close,” thus tempting all manner of karmic deities, let’s have a look at the funniest and most creative fake maps of the bunch.

There are the nobody-knows-anything maps.

There are the historical precedents maps.

There are the fictional realms maps.

There are the maps that are delicious.

There are the music-related maps.

And of course, there are the maps with random wackiness.

Of course, the only map that really matters is the one that will reveal itself tonight. Be safe out there while we await its astronomically anticipated secrets.

