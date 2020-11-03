Let these hilarious fake electoral maps distract you from the real one

As if it isn’t bad enough that we’ll all be glued to the FiveThirtyEight liveblog and the New York Times needle all night, the political speculation website 270towin.com is letting users create their own electoral maps.

Many folks are using this service legitimately, offering their own takes on the events to come, like so many NFL draft predictions.

Finally settled on my electoral map for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GKNCqOpson — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 3, 2020

Of course, there are also other folks who know better than to offer the world their hot take on which way the wind is blowing in South Dakota, and are instead using the sudden emergence of personalized electoral maps as a joke opportunity.

Not all of them are successful. (Far from it, actually.)

But as America awaits the first results, and ponders why Nate Silver would dare refer to this election as “not-particularly close,” thus tempting all manner of karmic deities, let’s have a look at the funniest and most creative fake maps of the bunch.