Let these hilarious fake electoral maps distract you from the real one

It’s Election Day and spirits are high. (“Terror” is a spirit, right?)
As if it isn’t bad enough that we’ll all be glued to the FiveThirtyEight liveblog and the New York Times needle all night, the political speculation website 270towin.com is letting users create their own electoral maps.
Many folks are using this service legitimately, offering their own takes on the events to come, like so many NFL draft predictions.
Finally settled on my electoral map for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GKNCqOpson
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 3, 2020
Of course, there are also other folks who know better than to offer the world their hot take on which way the wind is blowing in South Dakota, and are instead using the sudden emergence of personalized electoral maps as a joke opportunity.
Not all of them are successful. (Far from it, actually.)
But as America awaits the first results, and ponders why Nate Silver would dare refer to this election as “not-particularly close,” thus tempting all manner of karmic deities, let’s have a look at the funniest and most creative fake maps of the bunch.
There are the nobody-knows-anything maps.
Gotta say, I'm feeling pretty good about my electoral map#Roadto270#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/J57TpkWUCm
— Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) November 2, 2020
Okay, so here's my final projected electoral map. My method? Well, I looked at the 2016 totals and added points until my candidates won everything. Duh. I honestly don't understand how this dumb shit is supposed to be so hard pic.twitter.com/oAdsy2RV6e
— Jason (@longwall26) November 2, 2020
my final electoral map prediction ???? pic.twitter.com/uJPkEvDViz
— findom earle (@coherentstates) November 3, 2020
There are the historical precedents maps.
My final electoral map prediction: pic.twitter.com/kYOQoROBkI
— Garbage Ape (@GarbageApe) November 2, 2020
Here's my best guess pic.twitter.com/mV8ffxMfGl
— Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) November 3, 2020
There are the fictional realms maps.
BREAKING: Jack Kirby releases 2020 electoral map pic.twitter.com/Qb83FALhfF
— Hagai Palevsky | he/him (@DialHForHagai) November 3, 2020
my electoral map suggests it's all gonna come down to crucial hobbiton county pic.twitter.com/FDp5CsStRK
— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) November 3, 2020
It’s gonna be a close one. But here’s my electoral map for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LcFoz7Hpr0
— David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) November 3, 2020
There are the maps that are delicious.
My delicious National Sandwich Day electoral map @270toWin https://t.co/uhWEAilQlL #2020election
— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) November 3, 2020
My best @JELLO Jiggler depiction of the @Redistrict electoral map (GA should be blue) to encourage voter enthusiasm in the next generation, my kids. ???????? #vote #TrackingKornacki pic.twitter.com/4ji7zudZJd
— Melissa Twehues (@mel_twe) November 3, 2020
My final electoral map. pic.twitter.com/mUChICLbcA
— Anthony “Enlarge the Court” Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 3, 2020
There are the music-related maps.
Here's what the electoral map would look like if Joe Biden wins every state with a city mentioned in Limp Bizkit's "Show Me What You Got" pic.twitter.com/109BBwSO5T
— G.O.A.L.S. (Going Out Alot Like StanChera) (@SnackMyFridgeUp) November 3, 2020
Ultimate election result: “The Sufjan” pic.twitter.com/ZjLjPJ7A6r
— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) November 3, 2020
And of course, there are the maps with random wackiness.
my electoral map prediction pic.twitter.com/BHeavQtiBv
— Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 2, 2020
OK I've finished crunching the numbers based on early poll results, and here's my predicted electoral map. pic.twitter.com/PbZFumnkf2
— foone (@Foone) November 3, 2020
this is my electoral map prediction pic.twitter.com/gqaB3XKTsc
— bridger (@bridger_gordon) November 3, 2020
My Electoral College map prediction: pic.twitter.com/P7JxFTSPIx
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 3, 2020
Damn joe biden don't stand a chance pic.twitter.com/0mAk9i6Kps
— Hoesncheetoes (@Hoesncheetoss) November 3, 2020
Of course, the only map that really matters is the one that will reveal itself tonight. Be safe out there while we await its astronomically anticipated secrets.