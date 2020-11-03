People are posting calming pics for an Election Day ‘feed cleanse’

Social feeds are awash in content to distract people from watching the rising vote tallies in what is perhaps the most consequential election of our time. The stress of not knowing when the final result will arrive has people looking for some zen amid the chaos.

All over the web people are posting sites and sounds that calm. Rather than obsessing over exit poll numbers, people are looking at rustling leaves, roller skaters gliding around to the sound of disco, and the gentle image of people throwing pots on a wheel. Others are sharing pictures of cute animals, pets, and family members. Think of it as an Election Day feed cleanse.

Election morning timeline cleanse. Also she would very much like you to vote NO ON PROP 22!!!!! #NoOnProp22 pic.twitter.com/bIsNhGlULf — Becca Lewis (@beccalew) November 3, 2020

I just want to cleanse the TL before today gets crazy. My cousins beautiful little gay family. pic.twitter.com/yoV55iF4M0 — ur fave hoe (@BrightLikeSunny) November 3, 2020

It’s not just your average web denizen posting on Twitter. Some news organizations are publishing their own guides on how to combat election anxiety. Fast Company has a list of 21 ways to distract yourself, while The New York Times has published both a how-to on allaying election anxiety and an interactive feed of stress-relieving video clips. The latter is a visual brain massage: rain falling against a window, bits of mind numbing documentary, a knife cutting through wet sand.