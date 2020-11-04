Gmail’s new logo is a mess. This amateur designer fixed it

In October, Google released a new suite of icons for its popular apps including Gmail, Calendar, and Drive. The plan was good: Unify Google’s brands with icons that match one another with the same basic color treatment Google is known for. But the execution was questionable. People complained that the icons matched so much, you couldn’t tell them apart. Indeed, at a glance, it can be hard to tell Maps from Drive from Home. Even Jennifer Daniel, a designer at Google, expressed frustration at the new look:

I have straight up given up trying to "find" the google maps icon on my phone and just trust I'm biking in the right direction. I am free!!!! https://t.co/2i3OgZPx6O — Jennifer Daniel (@jenniferdaniel) October 27, 2020

And then there was another issue: The Gmail logo, formerly a white envelope, was now a multicolored “M.” It simply looked off.

Now, thanks to Evan Blass, who publishes photos of leaked phones for a living, we know why. Blass is not a professional designer, but he rebuilt the Gmail logo in a way that makes more sense. Take a look:

What’s different? Google’s Gmail logo creates an illusion that the colors blue and red, and red and green, are overlapping. But where they should overlap, Google didn’t blend the colors consistently. Instead, Google designers mix blue and red to make scarlet (where purple should go!), and red and green to make yellow (which is correct).

The other Google logos don’t blend colors at all. “Google has redesigned most of its app icons in much the same manner—but with the others, it’s clear that the colors merely represent contiguous, nonoverlapping segments,” says Blass. “With the Gmail ‘M,’ however, they segmented off the upper corners of the letter exactly where the lines overlap. So I think that made the lack of blending more prominent.”

Blass’s fix was to blend colors in all the overlapping segments, so blue and yellow make green, and yellow and red make orange. At a glance, Blass’s version is just less confounding to the eyes. Why didn’t Google take this approach in the first place?