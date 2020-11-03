8 key battleground states of the presidential election: What to expect and when to expect it

Election Day is here, and Americans across the country are readying for the final clash in a bruising campaign war. We’ve reached the end of the stump trail and we’re prepared to declare a victor, with citizens on pace to cast a record number of ballots this year. But of course, it’s not over ’til it’s over.

And, when will it be over?

According to political analysts, the presidential election will likely be decided by a few key races in battleground states. Among the most critical are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which together account for 127 of the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the victory. While there are multiple paths to a win for either Trump or Biden, taking any of these swing states would be a major step in the right direction.

Here’s the timeline for those battleground results:

7:00 p.m. ET

Polls close in: Georgia and parts of Florida

What to expect:

Georgia: Trump and Biden are neck and neck, so it’s a toss-up. Election officials reportedly began processing mail-in ballots weeks ago by checking signatures, but the actual counting will begin today, which could take a while due to the volume. Georgia’s secretary of state has said he expects a call by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

7:30 p.m. ET

Polls close in: North Carolina