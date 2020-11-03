8 key battleground states of the presidential election: What to expect and when to expect it

Election Day is here, and Americans across the country are readying for the final clash in a bruising campaign war. We’ve reached the end of the stump trail and we’re prepared to declare a victor, with citizens on pace to cast a record number of ballots this year. But of course, it’s not over ’til it’s over.
And, when will it be over?
According to political analysts, the presidential election will likely be decided by a few key races in battleground states. Among the most critical are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which together account for 127 of the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the victory. While there are multiple paths to a win for either Trump or Biden, taking any of these swing states would be a major step in the right direction.
Here’s the timeline for those battleground results:
7:00 p.m. ET
Polls close in: Georgia and parts of Florida
What to expect:
- Georgia: Trump and Biden are neck and neck, so it’s a toss-up. Election officials reportedly began processing mail-in ballots weeks ago by checking signatures, but the actual counting will begin today, which could take a while due to the volume. Georgia’s secretary of state has said he expects a call by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
7:30 p.m. ET
Polls close in: North Carolina
What to expect:
- North Carolina: It’s another toss-up between Trump and Biden, with Biden ahead by less than two points in FiveThirtyEight averages, and Trump ahead by half a point in RealClearPolitics averages. Election officials say about 80% of votes have trickled in early, which they’ve been counting for weeks now. They expect to release first results shortly after the polls close, but if the race is tight, they could be waiting for mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day to arrive as late as November 12.
8:00 p.m. ET
Polls close in: Pennsylvania, parts of Florida, and parts of Michigan
What to expect:
- Pennsylvania: This is the state that analysts have identified as most likely to decide the election, if Trump wins the Sunbelt states that he carried in 2016 (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina). However, Pennsylvania will also likely be a slow result, as mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day are accepted as late as November 6, and some smaller counties may not begin counting them until Wednesday.
- Florida: At this point all the polls in the state will have closed. Florida does not accept mail-in ballots past November 3 and has been tallying ballots for weeks now, so we can expect results to be announced today. Mail ballots and early voting will be released first, which is predicted to give Biden an early lead, but Trump supporters tend to skew toward in-person, day-of voting, so stay tuned.
9:00 p.m. ET
Polls close in: Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of Michigan.
What to expect:
- Arizona: Arizona has swung Republican in every election since 1972, but this year it’s a close call, with Trump narrowing what was a multi-point lead by Biden in the past few weeks. The state does not accept mail-in ballots past November 3 and began counting weeks ago, so results are expected today.
- Minnesota: While Biden leads in the state by several points, data suggests early voting has been heavily Democrat, with the bulk of Republican turnout expected today.
- Wisconsin: Biden leads by several points, but similarly, today’s voting is expected to boost numbers for Trump. The state does not allow absentee ballots to be counted before Election Day, so results are expected to be slow, possibly coming in early Wednesday.
- Michigan: Biden leads by several points, but final results are also expected to be slow. Michigan’s secretary of state has said it could take days to process the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, as some counties began the count just yesterday.