When will we know the election results? 3 scenarios

Election Day is finally here, and with it, a flood of talking-head prognostications, voting-station reports on social media, and stress eating.
The truth is no one—from your know-it-all uncle to political science professors—has any idea when we’ll know who the winner of the 2020 presidential election is. What we do know is that record numbers of people voted early this year, which makes direct comparisons to previous elections difficult.
Here are three possibilities to think about as you doomscroll through suddenly not-so-funny memes.
Tonight
This is the least likely of the scenarios. Unless Donald Trump or Joe Biden has a Walter Mondale-esque loss (the 1984 Democratic presidential candidate won only one state when he went up against incumbent Ronald Reagan), we won’t know on election night who will win the White House.
But it’ll hardly be the first time Americans go to bed not knowing the answer to the biggest question of every quadrennial election. Yes, most of us remember Bush versus Gore in 2000; on December 12 of that year, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the fate of Florida’s recount, giving Texas governor George W. Bush the state instead of Vice President Al Gore.
Earlier this week, presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted out a reminder that we also didn’t know the definite winner before midnight on Tuesday in 1960, 1968, 1976, 2004, and 2016.
In a few days
Okay, we can even call it a week. This would allow for many states to finish enough of their ballot counting to gain an accurate picture. Would that make the Tuesday after the second Monday in the month of November the big day for us this year?
This seems very realistic. The question, then, would center around whether or not the losing candidate would challenge the results in court. Doing so could leave the entire country—as well as the world, since we all know the whole globe is watching us now—without a clear winner.
Months from now
January 20 is right around the corner. Is it possible that there’ll be no winner declared by then? Theoretically.
That day, of course, is Inauguration Day. It first became that red-letter day in 1937 with the second inauguration of Franklin Roosevelt. January 20 was established as the date when the president would get sworn in, thanks to the 20th Amendment. Before that, the date was March 4. Why then? Because in the early and not-so-early years of the United States, news took a long time to spread. Padding the calendar between when people cast their ballots and the presidential inauguration was a logistical solution.
If there’s an Electoral College problem, Congress solves it. Specifically, the House of Representatives elects the president, and the Senate, the vice president. That contingent election method is how John Quincy Adams became president in 1824, er, 1825. If the House is unable to pick a president, the vice president-elect gets the job until that happens, according to the 20th Amendment.
And Plan C (or are we up to Plan D?), according to the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, is that the speaker of the House of Representatives steps into the role temporarily. After that, the job goes to the Senate president pro tempore.
All of which is a way of saying: Manage your expectations for definitive election results. The answer to the question “Who won the 2020 presidential election?” could remain a mystery for a long time. Back to stress eating.