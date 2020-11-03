When will we know the election results? 3 scenarios

Election Day is finally here , and with it, a flood of talking-head prognostications, voting-station reports on social media, and stress eating .

The truth is no one—from your know-it-all uncle to political science professors—has any idea when we’ll know who the winner of the 2020 presidential election is. What we do know is that record numbers of people voted early this year, which makes direct comparisons to previous elections difficult.

Here are three possibilities to think about as you doomscroll through suddenly not-so-funny memes.

Tonight

This is the least likely of the scenarios. Unless Donald Trump or Joe Biden has a Walter Mondale-esque loss (the 1984 Democratic presidential candidate won only one state when he went up against incumbent Ronald Reagan), we won’t know on election night who will win the White House.

But it’ll hardly be the first time Americans go to bed not knowing the answer to the biggest question of every quadrennial election. Yes, most of us remember Bush versus Gore in 2000; on December 12 of that year, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the fate of Florida’s recount, giving Texas governor George W. Bush the state instead of Vice President Al Gore.

Earlier this week, presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted out a reminder that we also didn’t know the definite winner before midnight on Tuesday in 1960, 1968, 1976, 2004, and 2016.

In a few days

Okay, we can even call it a week. This would allow for many states to finish enough of their ballot counting to gain an accurate picture. Would that make the Tuesday after the second Monday in the month of November the big day for us this year?