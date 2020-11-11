How to account for a gap caused by COVID-19 on your résumé

Gaps in a résumé once were a red flag for employers, and job candidates have always been advised to have a solid reason for a period of unemployment. But with unemployment rates reaching an all-time high earlier this year due to the pandemic, chances are you may have had a job gap, too. Should you shrug it off? Or do you need to explain the gap on your résumé?

“We tend to think of long-term gaps in employment as a negative on our résumé, but with millions of people out of work, gaps are going to be more common,” says Sasha Yablonovsky, president of CareerBuilder. “Recruiters are aware of this, and they’ll be looking for job seekers to capture their meaningful—if alternative—experience and skill development with a focus on adaptability and skills that transfer across industries.”

Hiring managers will likely be empathetic to the situation because their own organizations had to manage the seismic shift COVID-19 delivered, says Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Verizon. “With millions out of work, the impact of the pandemic on the job market will be felt for years to come,” she says. “This is simply our new reality and it has required us to dial-up our humanity.”

If you’ve had a gap in employment due to a layoff or furlough, the experts say you should approach it this way:

Be transparent

While there isn’t a stigma for being laid off during the pandemic, it’s important to be honest and upfront, says Brianne Thomas, head of recruiting at the HR tech provider Jobvite. “Recruiters are information gatherers, so in any scenario, candidates should be open and honest with hiring teams,” she says. “This is the best strategy when navigating any type of conversation regarding previous employment experiences along with exit experiences.”

If you’ve been furloughed, you should approach it a bit differently because you’re technically still employed, adds Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem, a recruiting platform. “Next to your employer, put your start date to present, and then put furloughed in parentheses next to it,” he says. “Your cover letter will provide an opportunity for you to explain what’s driving you to job search while technically furloughed. You’re subject to recall, and that means you’re valued and wanted.”

Rebrand your unemployment

Identify and call attention to the skills or learning you have gained while unemployed, says Yablonovsky. “For instance, were you caring for family members or others in your community during this time?” she asks. “Because of this year’s unpredictable events, employers seek adaptability as a skill when they are looking for new hires. You have valuable skills to showcase that may be highly desirable to employers, related to budgeting, managing caretaking responsibilities, coordinating, or volunteering with community relief efforts or mutual aid associations.”