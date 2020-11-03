advertisement
Last-minute presidential election predictions from the most ridiculous politicos

Move over pollsters. A couple of tigers, a bear, a squirrel, some cats, and a plate of cookies predict who will win the 2020 presidential election.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The number-one question in the world today is “Who’s going to win the 2020 U.S. presidential election?” Everyone from learned talking heads to polling sages has been trying to answer this for months. And while polls generally show Biden as a better chance at claiming victory—polls have been wrong before.

Besides, it’s 2020—who knows what’ll happen next? Things have been so crazy this year, we might as well turn to animals and inanimate objects to get their opinions on the Biden/Trump face-off.

Ah, what’s that? People already have? Well . . . then here’s a roundup of the most ridiculous politicos forecasting their predictions for the 2020 presidential election:

Buyan, the bear (prediction: Biden)

ChrisChris, the squirrel (prediction: Trump)

Cookies (prediction: Trump)

Bartek, the Amur Tiger (prediction: Biden)

Khan, the white Bengal Tiger (prediction: Biden)

Random cats (prediction: Biden)

So to recap, tigers, cats, and bears say Biden is going to win, while a squirrel and some cookies think Trump gets another term.

Who’s right? Who knows. But in the 2016 election, a fish and a Chinese monkey correctly predicted a Trump win while all the political pundits were confidently predicting a win for Clinton.

