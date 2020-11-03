Last-minute presidential election predictions from the most ridiculous politicos

The number-one question in the world today is “Who’s going to win the 2020 U.S. presidential election?” Everyone from learned talking heads to polling sages has been trying to answer this for months. And while polls generally show Biden as a better chance at claiming victory—polls have been wrong before.

Besides, it’s 2020—who knows what’ll happen next? Things have been so crazy this year, we might as well turn to animals and inanimate objects to get their opinions on the Biden/Trump face-off.

Ah, what’s that? People already have? Well . . . then here’s a roundup of the most ridiculous politicos forecasting their predictions for the 2020 presidential election:

Buyan, the bear (prediction: Biden)

Buyan, a male brown bear at the Siberian Zoo, thinks Joe Biden will win the election based on his watermelon choice. In 2016, Buyan correctly predicted Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rl7IgTruua — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 3, 2020

ChrisChris, the squirrel (prediction: Trump)

A squirrel in South Carolina has predicted the winner of the 2020 presidential election https://t.co/vOIwWeZLPq — billygoat (@bill43881456) October 19, 2020

Cookies (prediction: Trump)

At Lochel’s, a family-owned bakery in Hatboro, PA, Trump-themed cookies are outselling Biden-themed cookies by almost 6 to 1.https://t.co/XLbVNabw5N — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 2, 2020

Bartek, the Amur Tiger (prediction: Biden)

Khan, the white Bengal Tiger (prediction: Biden)

Random cats (prediction: Biden)

So to recap, tigers, cats, and bears say Biden is going to win, while a squirrel and some cookies think Trump gets another term.