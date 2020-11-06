This stunning high-tech mural uses AR to celebrate badass women in science

Murals are usually decidedly low-tech art. But one going up on a wall in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, is part of what will eventually be a series of 10 augmented reality-enabled murals around the country that aims to highlight research by “badass ladies” in STEM.

The 27-foot-by-60-foot artwork, titled A Cluster of Enigmas, is the first in the series, collectively known as Findings. The mural project is the work of Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, a multidisciplinary artist whose background in neuroscience and design has informed previous efforts such as a series of 3D-printed sculptures and a group of high-design posters, both of which highlight the work of women in STEM.

Each mural in the series is being created in collaboration with a scientific partner and will have its own scientific focus—things such as exoplanets, condensed-matter physics, dark matter, and climate science—that matches the broader goals of the Heising-Simons Foundation, which is funding Findings. A Cluster of Enigmas is based on research on brown dwarfs by Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History.

Brown dwarfs, Phingbodhipakkiya says, are known in astronomy circles as the “misfits of the galaxy.” “They’re not stars, they’re not planets,” she says. “They’re somewhere in between.”

So the mural features a number of women depicted as brown dwarfs—”bold and mysterious and irrepressible,” Phingbodhipakkiya says. Among the figures is Josephine English, the first Black woman to open a private medical practice in New York City, sitting “among these cosmological entities . . .flanked by visionary space pioneers.”

As Phingbodhipakkiya writes on the Findings website, “[I]t is only fitting that as a pioneer in her field, [English] sits among the stars. Openings appear in the sky, gateways to the stars, just as brown dwarfs are windows to the universe.”

Findings is a tad more abstract than Phingbodhipakkiya’s sculpture or posters work. It aims to express subtle metaphors between science and the lives of female scientists that haven’t enjoyed the notoriety of male counterparts.