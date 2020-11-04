California’s vote to keep Uber drivers as contractors is a blow to the labor movement

Last night, Californians decided that gig economy workers, such as Uber drivers and Postmates deliverers, should be classified as contractors, not employees. It was a tough blow to labor rights groups who have been fighting to get gig workers who work more than 30 hours a week employee benefits such as healthcare and paid time off. Optimists will say Prop 22 still has room to provide some benefits to a lot more workers, even if they’re not full employees.

“I would say that this is a good development because for a long time, we have needed some sort of legislative framework to fund benefits for people who are not full-time employees,” says Arun Sundararajan, professor at New York University’s Stern business school, who has written about the gig economy.

Prop 22 paves a new way for companies to offer benefits to gig workers. The rule introduces a wage floor and requires companies to contribute subsidies for health benefits, occupational accident insurance, vehicle expenses, and accidental death insurance. Those in favor of Prop 22 say that the rule will allow more drivers to have access to health subsidies and insurance (though drivers would have to work at least 25 hours a week to qualify). In contrast, if Prop 22 hadn’t passed, Uber would only be able to afford to hire a small portion of its current drivers. Proponents say that would cut off easy access to employment amid a recession for many recently unemployed workers.

However, labor rights activists say that Prop 22 doesn’t go far enough to ensure workers are getting sufficient earnings or support for the work they do. For example, Prop 22 only offers very limited workers’ compensation and disability coverage. During the pandemic, Uber offered drivers who contracted COVID-19 two weeks of paid leave. Such assistance does little for workers who are out longer than two weeks or who have died. Contractor status also leaves families of drivers will little recourse in the case of death. When the Los Angeles family of a driver who worked 80 hours a week and died of COVID-19 tried to get death benefits, they were rebuffed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Even with Prop 22’s passage, the fight for platform-based contract labor rights is far from over. At the heart of the controversy around the proposition is a larger dilemma for Americans to debate: Is it more important to compensate workers fairly, or to provide cheap, competitive services? If Prop 22 is any indication, labor is losing.

The threat of AB5

A California law passed last year called AB5 would have forced gig companies to hire workers full-time and offer them benefits—a very serious threat to gig companies’ operating model and eventual profitability. To avoid adhering to the law, the companies have spent the last year litigating the decision and campaigning for their alternative proposition.

These companies don’t want to employ drivers in part because it’s expensive. Neither Uber nor Lyft, both of which are public companies, are profitable. Uber lost $8.5 billion in 2019. Lyft lost $2.6 billion for the same time period. The pandemic has further squeezed both companies, and earlier this year they threatened to pull out of California if Prop 22 didn’t pass.