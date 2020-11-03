21 ways to distract yourself on Election Day

advertisement advertisement

This post is for your ~good vibes only~ Election Day needs. If you’ve performed your civic duty and now just want to find that mental escape button that will deflect any news related to exit polls, electoral maps, or the world’s most infuriating data visualization, might I refer you to this shortlist of creative inspiration to distract yourself from Election Day?

From design porn to recipes to tools that help you take advantage of the great outdoors, this roundup is like ASMR for the eyeballs. Initiate brain massage. Look 1.) Hide from the world in these pictures of a surreal new bookstore in China. It has jaw-droppingly tall mirrored ceilings; sparkling, reflective black tiled floors; and a curved motif throughout, from c-shaped shelves to swirling staircases. All in all, it’s a trippy, Alice-in-Wonderland world you won’t want to leave. 2.) This stunning building was painted with Vantablack, a coating that absorbs 99.9% of light and is often described as the world’s blackest black. The absence of any light makes it strangely meditative. 3.) On the other end of the spectrum, how about some visuals that deep dive into the history of colors? This 2019 book looks at the history of how we perceive color, from the 1700s “color revolution” through the 20th century, and shows how everyone from astronomers to geologists and botanists examined the science behind the visible spectrum. 4.) Photographer Peter Funch snapped pictures of Grand Central station commuters for 10 years. See how the very same commuters changed over a decade—and how they stayed exactly the same. Fair warning, this may make you nostalgic for the very commute you used to loathe. 5.) You could throw on a movie such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for a visual treat, but why not see the real thing? Last month,the Getty Research Institute released 60,000 photos of the Sunset Strip, taken by artist Ed Ruscha, and it’s a feast for the eyes.

