Twitter says it will trust these 7 news outlets for 2020 election results

Twitter has provided a bit more clarity about how it will attempt to curb the spread of election-related misinformation—including tweets that make erroneous or premature claims about election results.

In an updated blog post on Monday, the social media company said it will label such tweets beginning on election night, including tweets from accounts with large numbers of followers and those associated with 2020 candidates.

“We’ll be prioritizing the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information,” the company said.

A report in Axios over the weekend suggested that President Trump is planning to prematurely declare victory, despite the fact that official vote tallies may not be known for days or even weeks.

Twitter, for its part, says it will consider election results official either when they are confirmed by state election authorities or decision desks from at least two of the following news outlets:

ABC News

Associated Press

CBS News

CNN

Decision Desk HQ

Fox News

NBC News

Twitter also says it will prompt users before letting them share or retweet misleading tweets, and try to steer them toward authoritative sources.

You can check out the full blog post here.