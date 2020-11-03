How to watch election coverage online, with pundits other than the network windbags

The time has finally come for Americans to cast their ballot and, if they live in one of the Electoral College-determining swing states, possibly help pick a president.

For many people, Election Day will be riddled with flashbacks to that shocking night in November 2016—and thus will also be riddled with copious amounts of alcohol. Much has been said in recent months about the importance of making a plan to vote.

However, once the voting is done, it’s also important to make a plan to watch the election results unfold. The alternative, after all, is a discombobulated evening of freestyle doomscrolling, punctuated by occasional cursing at Nate Silver. Nobody wants that.

Fortunately, beyond the typical newsreaders and Stephen Colbert’s four-quadrant commentary on Showtime, plenty of other pundits will be around to keep you company on a night that promises to be a constitutional roller coaster.

BUGWORLD:ONLINE

Comedian and podcaster Jack Allison is offering arguably the most creative election night coverage around. He will be dispensing commentary—and sharing live results from AP—from within BUGWORLD:ONLINE, the Steam-powered massively multiplayer game he’s building with pseudonymous comic Bug Mane. If Allison’s politics-and-pop-culture podcast Struggle Session is any indication, expect left-leaning jokes and righteous anger.

When we said the BigBoard was the largest elections results map of all time, we weren’t kidding. BUGWORLD:ONLINE

Election Night Special

November 3 2020 pic.twitter.com/jcdAMV4NFT — BUGWORLD:ONLINE (@BUGWORLDONLINE) October 30, 2020

Joe Rogan and Kyle Kulinski and Tim Dillon

According to the announcement on progressive political commentator Kyle Kulinski’s YouTube, he will be spending election night with comedian Tim Dillon and absurdly influential podcaster Joe Rogan. Anyone who is a fan of Rogan’s just-asking-questions brand of independent political thinking will feel one way or another about the presence of maybe-guest Alex Jones, who Kulinski claims has invited himself along.