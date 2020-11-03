How to watch election coverage online, with pundits other than the network windbags

The time has finally come for Americans to cast their ballot and, if they live in one of the Electoral College-determining swing states, possibly help pick a president.
For many people, Election Day will be riddled with flashbacks to that shocking night in November 2016—and thus will also be riddled with copious amounts of alcohol. Much has been said in recent months about the importance of making a plan to vote.
However, once the voting is done, it’s also important to make a plan to watch the election results unfold. The alternative, after all, is a discombobulated evening of freestyle doomscrolling, punctuated by occasional cursing at Nate Silver. Nobody wants that.
Fortunately, beyond the typical newsreaders and Stephen Colbert’s four-quadrant commentary on Showtime, plenty of other pundits will be around to keep you company on a night that promises to be a constitutional roller coaster.
BUGWORLD:ONLINE
Comedian and podcaster Jack Allison is offering arguably the most creative election night coverage around. He will be dispensing commentary—and sharing live results from AP—from within BUGWORLD:ONLINE, the Steam-powered massively multiplayer game he’s building with pseudonymous comic Bug Mane. If Allison’s politics-and-pop-culture podcast Struggle Session is any indication, expect left-leaning jokes and righteous anger.
BUGWORLD:ONLINE
Election Night Special
November 3 2020 pic.twitter.com/jcdAMV4NFT
— BUGWORLD:ONLINE (@BUGWORLDONLINE) October 30, 2020
Joe Rogan and Kyle Kulinski and Tim Dillon
According to the announcement on progressive political commentator Kyle Kulinski’s YouTube, he will be spending election night with comedian Tim Dillon and absurdly influential podcaster Joe Rogan. Anyone who is a fan of Rogan’s just-asking-questions brand of independent political thinking will feel one way or another about the presence of maybe-guest Alex Jones, who Kulinski claims has invited himself along.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Joe Rogan & Kyle Kulinski Election Day Special https://t.co/eAEXqy7yx7 via @YouTube
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) October 28, 2020
The New Abnormal
Liberal writer Molly Jong-Fast and Lincoln Project Never Trumper Rick Wilson, who together make The Daily Beast’s political podcast, The New Abnormal, are doing a special Election Day Zoom edition just for subscribers, sure to be colored by all the election insight one might expect from former Republican dirty trickster Wilson.
So @TheRickWilson and I are doing a special Election Day zoom @NewAbnormalPod for @thedailybeast members. https://t.co/WYWf8s5Ksp
— Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) October 29, 2020
The Bulwark
Speaking of Never Trumpers and subscription-only services, neocon Bill Kristol is heading up a team of embarrassed traditional conservatives that includes Tim Miller and Sonny Bunch, who will all be analyzing the night’s events through Bulwark Plus.
Be there or be confused!
Join Bulwark+ — https://t.co/34G6sUE65P — if you aren’t already a member, so you can join our merry (one hopes!) election night crew. I’ll be there w/ @SarahLongwell25, @Timodc, @SykesCharlie, @amandacarpenter, @JVLast, @SonnyBunch, @monacharenEPPC, et al pic.twitter.com/bGyb1Be0a6
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 1, 2020
The Dollop
Seldom do the creators of this comedic podcast get the chance to comment on historic events in real time. Ordinarily, comic and noted West Wing disliker Dave Anthony explains a different historical happening each week to cohost Gareth Reynolds. This week, however, The Dollop is going live, to add crucial context to a likely bonkers election returns process.
Join the Dollop for election coverage this Tuesday.
video by @mariapendo pic.twitter.com/zkLr2105Hz
— The Dollop (@thedollop) November 1, 2020
Childish
It may be a podcast about parenting rather than politics, but that doesn’t mean comedy friends Alison Rosen and Greg Fitzsimmons don’t have worthy and occasionally opposed perspectives on the moment.
Spend election day with @GregFitzShow and @AlisonRosen! Recording @ChildishPod live at 2:30pm PT https://t.co/q6NtbzoSbd (subscribe for an alert and link when it starts) pic.twitter.com/2GDrRLQuQz
— Childish (@ChildishPod) November 1, 2020
Chapo Trap House
The final boss of leftist comedy podcasts is going live on their Twitch channel for full election-night coverage. Look for fewer bits around a predetermined outcome, as that approach legendarily backfired for this crew on election night in 2016.
TOMORROW NIGHT
CHAPO ELECTION NIGHT LIVESTREAM
LIVE 7 PM EST
WE’LL SEE YOU IN HELL!
????????????????????????https://t.co/W4DfEB38XD pic.twitter.com/XtEui3QDdo
— Chapo Trap House (@CHAPOTRAPHOUSE) November 2, 2020
The Majority Report
Comedian-turned-fully-ordained-pundit Sam Seder is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his occasionally confrontational news and chat show, The Majority Report, with a 12-hour stream loaded with special guests and new cohost Emma Vigeland (formerly of The Young Turks network) joining in the second hour. Expect progressive takes aplenty.
Tomorrow, after the Giants lose, there is apparently an election. I will be live with @SamSeder on @majorityfm from 1pm ET to midnight… and potentially even later. Zoinks.
Can’t wait. Tune in for the chaos. https://t.co/Mc1JJ6oq8l
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 3, 2020