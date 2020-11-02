Chinese EV maker NIO’s stock soars after record delivery fulfillment

The Shanghai-based company’s stock price is climbing on Monday after an announcement about the delivery of its vehicles.

It was $33.50 a share, up 9.55%, in mid-morning trading, though earlier today it was as high as $34.63.

Wall Street is reacting to NIO’s news that it had delivered 5,055 EVs in October, a new month record, which showed 100.1% year-over-year growth.

The breakdown is 2,695 five-seater ES6s, 1,477 six- and seven-seater ES8s, and 883 five-seater EC6s.

In September, NIO delivered 4,708 vehicles—133.2% year-over-year growth.

NIO also announced today that it’ll report its third-quarter financial results on November 17.