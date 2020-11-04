The future of travel: Where do we go from here?

Global travel is slowly reemerging after the pandemic. As airports and airlines work overtime to adapt and win back passengers, significant transportation shifts are taking place that may well become permanent. A smaller world is breeding smaller, more innovative travel options: on-demand airlines are taking off in California and Europe, while urban air mobility—e.g., passenger drones—promise to drastically expand the scope of local and regional travel. The pandemic has altered the way individuals and companies think about travel. In this fascinating glimpse into the future, Fast Company and Honeywell explore where we’re headed—and how we’ll get there.