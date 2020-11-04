advertisement
How you keep up when new technologies emerge as you’re developing your product

When 5G came on the scene, the developers of the Lenovo X1 Fold had to pivot.

By FastCo Works
It took more than four years to develop the world’s first folding computer. During that time, new technologies like 5G emerged. Realizing that integrating 5G would be important, the developers had to find a way. By remaining agile, they were able to create a cutting-edge device.

