advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:29 am

Feeling stressed? Vitruvi’s new diffusers let you bliss out on aromatherapy

These stylish essential oil diffusers bring scent zen to your entire house.

Feeling stressed? Vitruvi’s new diffusers let you bliss out on aromatherapy
[Photo: courtesy Vitruvi]
By Rachel Raczka1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

I’ve reached the point in self-mandated quarantine that I’ve begun to ask myself: how much would I pay to incorporate more zen into my life? Truth is, more than I’d like to admit. I succumbed to the heft of a weighted blanket. I embraced French terry as a way of life. I reached the pinnacle of desk light optimization

advertisement

But there’s always room for more.

Enter: Vitruvi, maker of the Instagram-famous, neutral aesthetic Stone Diffuser. Now, the Vancouver-based brand is adding two new products to their minimalist “scent system” tech: Stay and Move.

[Photo: courtesy Vitruvi]
Stay, a long-lasting diffuser, can fragrance rooms up to 700 square feet. While it offers a similar sophisticated style as its predecessor, Stay provides 18-hours of consistent runtime vs. the four-hour window of the original, while Move is the brand’s first-ever wireless diffuser. When paired with the included charging pad, Move can be seamlessly shuffled from room to room, providing four to eight hours of ambient aromatherapy. 

[Photo: courtesy Vitruvi]
Both fuss-free products were inspired by a “sculptural ode to a candle” and play nice with Vitruvi’s line of single-origin essential oils and blends—including Boost, a juicy, energizing blend of Bergamot, Grapefruit, Juniper, and Lime, and Ceremony, featuring the cleansing powerhouse, Palo Santo, Clary Sage, and Cedarwood.

Stay diffuser - $159Move diffuser - $179

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life