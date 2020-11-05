Feeling stressed? Vitruvi’s new diffusers let you bliss out on aromatherapy

I’ve reached the point in self-mandated quarantine that I’ve begun to ask myself: how much would I pay to incorporate more zen into my life? Truth is, more than I’d like to admit. I succumbed to the heft of a weighted blanket . I embraced French terry as a way of life. I reached the pinnacle of desk light optimization .

But there’s always room for more.

Enter: Vitruvi, maker of the Instagram-famous, neutral aesthetic Stone Diffuser. Now, the Vancouver-based brand is adding two new products to their minimalist “scent system” tech: Stay and Move.

Stay, a long-lasting diffuser, can fragrance rooms up to 700 square feet. While it offers a similar sophisticated style as its predecessor, Stay provides 18-hours of consistent runtime vs. the four-hour window of the original, while Move is the brand’s first-ever wireless diffuser. When paired with the included charging pad, Move can be seamlessly shuffled from room to room, providing four to eight hours of ambient aromatherapy.

Both fuss-free products were inspired by a “sculptural ode to a candle” and play nice with Vitruvi’s line of single-origin essential oils and blends—including Boost, a juicy, energizing blend of Bergamot, Grapefruit, Juniper, and Lime, and Ceremony, featuring the cleansing powerhouse, Palo Santo, Clary Sage, and Cedarwood.