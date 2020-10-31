Demonstrate these 4 traits to master any job interview

I have been a founder, angel investor, and networker for a while now, and one of the things I am always thinking about is how to continue meeting and connecting with new people who I’d love to work with down the road—or how I can recommend talented people from their own networks.

As a business owner, you always want to begin the interview process by pulling from a pool of highly curated candidates. These are individuals who come recommended, who have proven themselves and their expertise elsewhere, and who have shown some sort of initiative or interest in what you’re working toward as a company. This means, if you are someone looking to be hired, the very first question you need to ask yourself is: “How can I find my way into these pools of curated individuals?”

This is what dramatically reduces the amount of time I spend browsing through stacks of résumés or looking people up on LinkedIn. From there, you can then spend more of your time having initial conversations with people to gauge if there’s mutual interest in working together. Remember: Opportunities aren’t a one-way street. Things need to make sense for the employer and the role they’re looking to fill, as much as they need to make sense for the employee and how they want to shape the future of their career.

Having conducted hundreds of interviews over the course of many years, here are the four big things I look for when speaking with potential candidates.

1. Show you have chemistry with your potential manager

It’s very important to me to meet with people face-to-face (now, over Zoom) for several hours a day, two or three days in a row.

I don’t think of myself as a “boss.” I think of myself as a collaborator. I want to know the people I’m surrounding myself with are people I could see myself spending large amounts of time with, while at the same time embodying the traits of a hard worker. I want to know who they are, what they’re interested in, what drives them, what motivated them to go down this career path in the first place, etc. All of these little details reveal a lot about someone—and give you insight into what you can expect when working together.