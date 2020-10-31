Apple TV Plus secretly won the streaming war of 2020. Here’s why

Once things started cooking, however, some of the early word was alarming. Cook reportedly wanted more family-friendly shows, with reports indicating that he’d ordered The Morning Show to be toned down and that Apple passed on a #MeToo-themed series from comedian Whitney Cummings because it was “too sensitive a topic.”

At least the company would have Apple money to burn. In 2018, it signed development deals with Oprah Winfrey , Steven Spielberg , and the Sesame Workshop , and corralled the acting talents of high-wattage stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell, who would all be headlining Apple’s first major series, The Morning Show.

When Apple CEO Tim Cook first engaged in conversations to create original programming for a hypothetical Apple streaming service back in 2016, it didn’t sound like a great idea. The sheer gall of thinking entertainment development was the same as UX design, that Apple would be able to optimize movie and TV shows like iPhones!

On the eve of its first anniversary, Apple TV Plus is far and away the service whose original content has come closest to establishing an identity—and the one whose future is most promising.

Last week, Quibi became the first casualty of this escalation, fulfilling its schadenfreude-stuffed destiny as a cautionary tale. But if the clear loser of the new batch of streamers is the misguided brainchild of Jeffrey Katzenberg—who dared to ask, “What if YouTube was mostly A-listers’ leftovers?”—perhaps it’s time to declare a winner as well.

On November 1, 2019, the platform launched—at a $4.99 per month price point and with a week-long free trial—with its first four flagship shows. The Jason Momoa-starring warrior epic, See, was most notable for its Game of Thrones-size budget, while For All Mankind boasted Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore tackling an alt-history take on the U.S. aerospace program. Neither series generated much in the way of conversation or found very vocal fans. The Morning Show, however, went all in on its Matt Lauer-esque #MeToo plot, dampening those early rumors of topic sensitivity. Critics panned the show based on its early episodes, and it developed a reputation as a media hate-watch early on. But the show got better as it progressed, ultimately building to a satisfying indictment of top-down toxicity at networks. The show was nominated for four Emmys, including one win for Billy Crudup’s delightfully hammy turn as an amoral executive. When combined with the cultural success of the delightfully anachronistic, twisted Dickinson, which found a lot of young fans, the show ultimately accomplished most of what Apple wanted it to do. (Read: Put Apple TV Plus on the map.)

It’s hard to assess a new network’s original programming slate all at once. That’s not what audiences were asked to do with Netflix, which first released House of Cards in early 2013 and then Orange Is the New Black later that summer; nor is it how Amazon Prime or Hulu first made their marks with original content. While all of Apple TV Plus’s shows were renewed immediately, it wasn’t because any of them necessarily brought in the kind of rapturous universal acclaim that House of Cards received. Ultimately, viewers needed to see more from the platform to know if it justified its existence.

In the meantime, there were the other services to contend with: Disney Plus, Quibi, HBO Max, and Peacock, which rolled out in that order. Quibi, as indicated above, was an unfortunate misfire from the moment it arrived, with Katzenberg paradoxically blaming pandemic lockdown for, uh, nobody . . . having the desire to watch things? (After Quibi folded, he recanted this stance a bit.) HBO Max says it’s doing well, with its stand-out originals mostly emanating from its unscripted series, with shows like the ball culture competition, Legendary; the canine-grooming series, Haute Dog; and Serena Gomez’s charming Serena + Chef cooking instructional. In the scripted realm, the gritty Perry Mason reboot had it fans, but its Anna Kendrick rom-com, Love Life, was met with eye rolls and sighs, and the sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves, was more of a compellingly peculiar curio than an outright hit. Peacock—like HBO Max—has a solid back catalog, with The Office coming in 2021, but none of its original programming has caught on so far, outside of The Amber Ruffin Show, which in its first month has started to attract some attention.

That only leaves Disney Plus as Apple Plus’s distinguished competition in scripted original programming.

Besides its vault brimming over with Disney classics, Marvel movies, and the entire Star Wars series, Disney Plus launched 12 days after Apple TV Plus, with one killer new piece of IP: The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau‘s first stab at making TV was a huge hit, fulfilling every hope for what a Star Wars serial beyond the Skywalker saga could be. But what of the platform’s other series? Many further Star Wars TV show announcements have been made, with names such as Taika Waititi and Leslye Headland thrown around, but they’re all a long ways off. So many Marvel shows are coming down the pike as well—set to tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that Netflix’s Marvel shows and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. never could. But whether due to the limited possibilities of filming during the pandemic, or Disney’s strategy to lean on its catalog and not chase Netflix in spending on originals, none of these series has actually launched yet. While WandaVision is tentatively scheduled for December 2020, with Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier due sometime after that, no official release dates have yet been announced. The massively anticipated second season of The Mandalorian began streaming on Friday, October 30, but the excitement around it only underscores how Disney Plus doesn’t really have any shows yet other than The Mandalorian. At least it has some new movies, as the pandemic ultimately forced Disney Plus to release Hamilton in July and its would-be blockbuster live-action remake of Mulan as a PVOD option on Disney Plus back in September.

But Apple TV Plus didn’t waste the theatrical release crisis of the pandemic either.