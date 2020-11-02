Virtual commuting has extraordinary benefits—here’s how to maximize your own

When the pandemic this spring prompted the closure of “nonessential businesses,” tens of millions of us had to quickly set up makeshift home offices and grapple with the competing and overlapping demands of work and family responsibilities. In short order, the boundaries between work and home life were obliterated. As weeks have turned into months, planned returns to work have been postponed, the duration of this crisis remains uncertain, and the stress and strain grows.

As executive coaches and leadership experts, we hear daily from leaders about these daunting demands. Interestingly, in the first weeks of this work-at-home shift, many leaders told us that they were grateful for one silver lining: no more commute. What a boon to be able to get right to the extra challenges and longer hours needed to help themselves, their teams, and their businesses navigate through this challenging period.

Months later, however, the tune of many employees has changed. Many are feeling burnt out by day’s end. And here’s the rub: when their umpteenth email has been sent, their back-to-back-to-back Zoom meetings have finally ended, and their laptop has been powered down, their “commute” is now a matter of seconds. In a few strides, they move from their workspace to become a full-time spouse, partner, caregiver, and/or parent. The abrupt daily transitions from valued executive or employee to on-call resource for anything and everything at home, and then back to work again, can be jarring.

To avoid this harmful pandemic vertigo, we need transitional time and space, and boundary management strategies. Ironically, the solution is reestablishing a commute—what we call a virtual commute—in order to intentionally transition into and out of work. Implementing a virtual commute can help improve job performance, enrich home-life relationships, and lead to overall better health and wellness.

Benefits of a virtual commute

While traditional workplace commutes have long been a source of complaints and jokes, a series of recent studies indicate a number of solid benefits associated with commuting. For example, researchers have found that those who set regular commuting routines, like picking up a morning Americano, listening to a morning reporter, or looking at the day’s calendar “felt more excited about the day ahead, more satisfied with their jobs, and less stressed-out than those who had no set routine.”

Preparing for and reflecting on the workday, even in short, focused amounts can be key to better performance. Researcher Jon Jachimowicz, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School, finds that people who engage in “work-related prospection” (thinking and planning about the day and week ahead and steps needed to take toward career goals) are better equipped to handle workday stressors and experience increased job satisfaction. For example, one high-tech sales leader we know mentally builds her “must do” list during the warm-up phase of her treadmill workout each morning.

The evening commute, on the other hand, appears to be an optimal time to consolidate memory of lessons learned throughout the day. One of us coaches a nonprofit CEO who journals briefly at the end of each workday, focusing on his own “after-action reviews” of key meetings, interactions, and decisions made, looking to mentally replay, recognize and reinforce what’s working for him as well as identify and eliminate negative habits and biases.