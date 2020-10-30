‘How it started vs. how it’s going’ has become the all-purpose meme of 2020

It may have started one way, but the hottest Twitter meme of 2020 has now gone in an entirely different direction.

Several directions, actually.

Although it originated as a frivolous framework for celebrating one’s romantic partner, the “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme quickly morphed into something far more versatile and useful. It is now a popular tool for making political and social commentary across a broad range of topics, particularly on Twitter.

The meme started in late September in a cutesy relationship-goals type post from a Twitterer who goes by @vjllanelles.

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/dm0YYg9Z9D — mel (@vjllanelles) September 23, 2020

The meme soon spread the way these things always do. A lot of similar “before and after” memes have taken off on Twitter before. Hell, several of them went viral just this year. But even in its earliest incarnation, the “how it started” meme seemed to inspire more fun twists than the usual meme—like this portrait of a breakup: