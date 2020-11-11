How to plan a virtual holiday office party that doesn’t suck

As COVID-19 continues to change just about everything about work, so, too, is it changing that annual ritual: office holiday parties. With many workers still remote and gathering restrictions expected to increase in many areas as infection rates rise, the thought of throwing yet another Zoom meeting with everyone dressed in ugly sweaters and holding cocktails is downright depressing.

Not so fast, say some party planners and services that are determined to save the holidays—or at least the work parties. To plan a virtual office party that doesn’t suck, try these smart ideas:

Think about the reason

“Whether it’s pre-COVID or now, when you’re thinking about a holiday event my advice is always to come up with an event that’s aligned with your company values,” says Erica Keswin, business consultant and author of Rituals Roadmap: The Human Way to Transform Everyday Routines Into Workplace Magic. “That’s always a good way to start, whether again, it’s in person or remote.”

What do you hope to accomplish? You might want to allow employees time to relax or strengthen bonds. Or you might want to create a sense of normalcy by continuing some of the rituals your team loves. Let your goals guide you in planning, Keswin says.

Consider employee needs

Your remote team members might have roommates or family members in the same circumstances. They may be dealing with kids’ homeschooling. “When people aren’t going to an office party in person, they are still in their home environment virtually, and their significant others may find it hard to appreciate that they need to be on yet another Zoom call after hours,” says Lisa Jennings, chief experience officer at Wildly Different, an event production company. It may be best to hold the event during work hours unless you’re involving family members.

Be thoughtful about production

You’re likely going to need a moderator or party organizer to keep things on track, so keep in mind who will fill that role, says meeting planner Deanna Nwosu. “Think about how you consume digital entertainment and create your virtual experience accordingly. The content should be visually stimulating, entertaining, and engaging. Look at the hobbies and interests of your team for inspiration on what would excite them,” she says. This isn’t a time to just get everyone online and wing it.

Make something

Making something together over a videoconference can be a fun way to entertain team members while connecting virtually, Nwosu says. One way to do so could be to send team members a craft to make during the holiday gathering. For example, you may send them the components of a gingerbread house that everyone makes together. Then, have a competition to see whose came out best.