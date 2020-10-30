This Oreo ad is a hopelessly baby-brained salute to civility before a contentious election

Last week, the two candidates running for Utah governor appeared in the same ad , a PSA to promote civility in politics, working together, and the peaceful transition of power. There was Chris Peterson wearing a blue donkey button, and Spencer Cox wearing a red elephant button, and there they were being respectful and supportive of each other, despite the election race between them.

Now Oreo has released a new ad that is trying to capture that same sentiment, but with cute animated animals at an unnamed state fair.

Many actual state fairs were canceled, but just like in the ad, that didn’t slow down demand for the food. On the surface, this is adorable. Stuffed toys helping each other! Add in the not-so subtle political message between the elephant and the donkey, and we’re telling kids that there’s nothing we can’t overcome if we just talk about it.

Okay, now imagine the elephant calling in an unmarked van full of stuffed federal government police dogs dressed in riot gear to arrest this kitten for peacefully protesting being denied access to the milk fridge.

Oreo’s senior brand director Justin Parnell said in a statement, “Most Americans are unified in their belief we need to come together as a nation and find ways to respect one another more, regardless of our personal beliefs or differences. As a brand, we believe a message of coming together and restoring civility is needed now more than ever.”

I mean, sure, I guess? Unicorns and rainbows and puppy dogs and sunshine and lollipops for everyone. But in the age of Trump, this kumbaya cookie moment just feels hopelessly naive.

Of course, it will help Oreo parent Mondelez appeal to the “Can’t we all just get along, and forget about the racist, fascist unpleasantness” crowd, or the “Mitt Romney is good because he put out a sternly worded statement (even though he just voted to ruin my life for the next three decades)” demographic. But that narrow slice of the populace is as misguided about the reality of politics and culture as Oreo.