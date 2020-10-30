We live in Sleepy Hollow, and we refuse to let COVID-19 ruin Halloween

How do you celebrate Halloween during a global pandemic? A website sponsored by the Halloween and Costume Association aims to answer this question by pairing color-coded maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that outline the pandemic’s current severity in different counties with the precautions one should take for celebrating Halloween.

We live in a yellow zone—like much of the country—and what is the CDC’s big advice? “Give out treats outdoors, if possible.”

Has anyone at the CDC even been trick-or-treating in the last 50 years? Apparently people at the agency live in that super creepy house where they invite children inside on Halloween night to chat in their parlor.

The CDC has spooked many with its bewildering classification that trick-or-treating can increase the spread of COVID-19, leading some city officials to discourage the classic Halloween activity and ban other types of Halloween events. The agency implied that getting free candy from neighbors was akin to going to an indoor party or screaming through a haunted house—but it’s hard to believe that’s true.

Our strong feelings about Halloween are a natural outgrowth of where we live: Sleepy Hollow, New York. The town, which is located about 20 miles north of New York City, is the home of Washington Irving’s legendary story and one of the country’s de facto Halloween capitals. Here, Halloween unofficially starts on October 1, when the skeletons, gravestones, orange lights, blow-up jack-o’-lanterns, and spider webs come out. The cemetery where Irving is buried hosts weekend events starring a person who appears on horseback as the Headless Horseman. For a month, our hometown is a bona fide destination.

This year, our neighbors collectively had the mind meld that we were not going to let COVID-19 ruin Halloween. After seven and a half months of quarantine, with our daughter Ginger and all of her friends miserable in Zoom School, Halloween feels both necessary and, yes, safe. We have already lost normal school and office life, summer vacations, holidays, birthday parties, and Fourth of July fireworks. Conversations with our neighbors have started turning to attenuated Thanksgiving celebrations. We need to make the most of the holiday we already celebrate outside with a face covering.

With no coordination, many of us started putting out decorations in mid-September. Nearly every afternoon since then, our family has added, fussed with, and rearranged our Halloween decor. Our yard has several set pieces, from our “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” homage with Snoopy’s doghouse and several seasonally appropriate gourds to an increasingly elaborate black-light array, spotlighting a wide variety of fluorescent painted skulls, stegosaurus plates, and even our hydrangea tree. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the “poison garden” where hemlock and other plants you wouldn’t want to eat are growing.