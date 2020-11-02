Biden has a crucial leadership skill Trump lacks: emotional intelligence

In usual times, elections are fought predominantly on policy issues. Members of the electorate are asked to look at each of the candidate’s policies and make a decision about which party has the ones that will benefit them the most. This election, another area has taken front and center: the character of each of the two men who are running.

While there may be plenty of people who disagree with him, Joe Biden is widely known as a caring person, who is able to connect with people from a wide variety of backgrounds. There are plenty of stories of about him comforting families experiencing loss, or taking time out of his busy campaign schedule to help inspire kids who stutter.

Donald Trump on the other hand seems to bring out the strongest feelings of dislike for a leader that we have witnessed for a long time. So what is it that makes Joe Biden so likable?

As an expert on emotional intelligence, I’ve been following this topic closely. We often hear that it’s his empathy. While he has shown a great deal of empathy, I believe there is more to him that demonstrates a great deal of emotional intelligence.

He admits mistakes

It was not unexpected that Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his running mate. Harris is highly knowledgeable, a powerful speaker, and aligned on the same issues. As the first Black woman and Asian-American to be nominated for vice president, she advances the progressive, inclusive agenda of the Democratic Party.

There were, however, some personal reasons that could have caused Biden to pick another candidate over Harris. During the first presidential primary debate, she criticized him for issues related to racial equality, such as his prior opposition to bussing. Another sore point was that Biden had publicly stated that he had worked with a couple of Mississippi senators who were segregationists. He made the point to indicate that he had the ability to work with senators on both sides of the aisle, but he was criticized for these comments. Harris jumped on this as another example of his failing the Black community. Taken aback by the comments from Harris, Biden seemed genuinely hurt. He saw his strong relationship with the Black community as one of his strengths. His wife Jill described it as a “punch to the gut.”

But Biden took Harris’s critique to heart. Even though he explained why he opposed bussing at the time, Biden later went on to admit that it was a mistake. He also went on to apologize for his statements regarding working with the segregationist senators, realizing that how hurtful it was to the Black community. Showing adaptability, vulnerability, and taking responsibility like this are high EI traits.