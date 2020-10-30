More work, more junk food: How to get your diet back on track while working from home

One of the perks of working from home is that you get to work in an environment free of the various daily distractions of the office.

However, as more professionals have started working from home (with nearly half of workers remote at the height of the pandemic, according to Gallup), they have certainly noticed an exponential rise in the number of video calls and virtual meetings. This creates workday schedules that are jam-packed and to-do lists that are constantly getting longer.

Sure, there are fewer workplace-related distractions, but that doesn’t mean our days are any less busy. If anything, they’re busier than ever.

I recently found myself in this boat of overflowing work. As a full-time freelance writer and content marketer, I’ve been working from home for around seven years now. But 2020 has been the first year I’ve experienced such a quick and pronounced uptick in the number of online gatherings and conference calls I’m asked to attend.

With all these demands, the result is I often end up skipping lunch 3-5 days a week. I’ve noticed for me, taking time to eat lunch is always the first thing sacrificed in the name of getting more work done. However, I’ve seen how this meal-skipping bad habit has had a major negative impact on my productivity, my mood, and my overall health.

There are a few reasons, backed by science, for this. I’ll also share a few road-tested techniques I’ve used to remedy unhealthy eating while working remotely.

The impact of skipping lunch and junk-food snacking

Research illustrates that the negative side effects I experienced are a common outcome of eating poorly and skipping meals.