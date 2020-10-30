Tough macho leadership is over. Here’s what’s taking its place

By any possible measure, 2020 has been a difficult year. Approaching its end, the prospect of prolonging the pain, uncertainty, and instability of this pandemic is both real and dreadful. But there is arguably a silver lining.

We are seeing an important evolution take place during a time that has made many people pay special attention to leadership. More are shifting from an outdated model of macho leadership to a far less toxic, more benevolent one. Could 2020 be the year that finally killed the macho leader? Although it is too soon to celebrate, we are seeing positive signs everywhere.

Most notably, Jacinda Ardern has emerged as a global leadership role model. This is largely based on her performance during the pandemic which was recently rewarded with a decisive reelection victory. Like other female heads of state, from Angela Merkel to Sanna Marin, and Tsai Ing-wen, Ardern represents a contrast from the traditional leadership archetype of someone “tough,” aggressive and self-assertive, which explains why she’s frequently compared to the likes of Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro. The real reason is not so much gender, as approach or style. Ardern embodies a more humane, empathetic—traditionally feminine—type of leadership that focuses on making a difference rather than on self-aggrandizement.

If the pandemic offered one big lesson, it’s that people are clearly better off when their leaders are rational, honest, and empathetic. Although this shouldn’t come as a surprise, the unfortunate reality is that most leaders don’t actually fit this profile. It took a global crisis to reveal the problem with macho leadership, so often worshiped as heroic even in Hollywood movies.

Ardern’s own words point to the paradox that strong is weak, while compassion is a source of strength:

“One of the criticisms I’ve faced over the years is that I’m not aggressive enough or assertive enough, or maybe somehow, because I am empathetic, it means I’m weak. I totally rebel against that. I refuse to believe that you cannot be both compassionate and strong.”

And it’s not just politics. In business, a handful of leadership role models showcase some of the critical, more humane, more feminine features of great leadership, even when practiced by men. For example, when the pandemic devastated the airline industry virtually overnight, Delta CEO Ed Bastian ramped up employee communications despite knowing little about the path forward. As the months went on, Bastian maintained a compassionate, humane, long-term stance while acknowledging the risks that lay ahead. Limiting employee furloughs and extending middle-seat vacancies longer than competitors, Bastian chose caring over cutthroat leadership, betting on the long term to regain the company’s prior success. As passengers slowly come back to air travel, Delta is seeing the benefits of this leadership approach, while Bastian consistently credits others—not himself—for success:

“Fortunately, thanks to the hard work, shared sacrifices and innovative thinking of our people, Delta will avoid involuntary furloughs for our flight attendants and ground-based frontline employees in the U.S.”

CEO Bob Chapman at industrial manufacturer Barry-Wehmiller provides another apt example. Chapman attributes the success of his 11,000-employee company to a leadership approach that focuses on “improving the lives of those they have the privilege to lead.” When business leaders “define success as money, power, and position, rather than making a difference,” Chapman maintains that everyone suffers: employees, customers, and even investors.