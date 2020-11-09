How to build a more diverse, inclusive technology team

In recent years, corporate diversity and inclusion efforts have gained more traction. Companies increasingly recognize that building more diverse workforces is not only the right thing to do, but also offers considerable strategic advantages. After all, research suggests that diversity may be a crucial ingredient to building more innovative and successful companies.

But within companies, some areas remain less diverse, starting with technology departments. “It’s pretty well documented that there are certain ethnicities and gender profiles that are underrepresented in tech—Black, Latinx, women,” says Mark Mathewson, senior vice president of card technology at Capital One. “And that continues to be a challenge in the industry.”

The lack of diversity in the tech sector is problematic for several reasons. On a global level, the U.S. needs a stronger and more diverse technology workforce if it’s to remain competitive on the world stage. More locally, companies that can’t evolve and build more diverse tech teams may simply lose ground in a highly competitive marketplace. “I don’t see how you can be innovative and forward leaning if you don’t do that,” says Maureen Jules-Perez, Capital One’s vice president of HR technology.

RETHINKING RECRUITMENT

Amid broader diversity-and-inclusion efforts, how can companies specifically confront these issues among tech teams? One way is through the recruitment and hiring process. For many companies, recruiting top tech talent means following a routine playbook: tap leading computer-science programs, stick with résumés that tick certain boxes, or rely on referrals from existing team members or trusted industry contacts. But those processes can yield a self-selected and homogenous group of candidates.

“When you’re searching for new hires, you have to put the investment up front to source candidates from many places and look for those candidates who might have non-traditional backgrounds,” Jules-Perez says.

Beyond sourcing talent, companies also need to be mindful of the steps they take to recruit these candidates. An interview panel made up of all white men, for example, may not give prospective hires a sense that the organization takes diversity seriously. “When you’re saying you’re a forward-leaning company, your interviewers have to reflect that,” Jules-Perez says. “In the corporate world, are we there yet? No, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

AN INCLUSIVE APPROACH

Diversity brings different voices and perspectives that tackle thorny issues or come up with innovative and disruptive ideas. Making sure all of those voices are heard—and that they feel comfortable speaking up—takes work. Jules-Perez joined as head of Capital One’s HR technology team 18 months ago, and among her first moves was to hire a leadership team of 10. She worked closely with that group to ground them in the culture she wanted to see: inclusive and representational of all of the people who would be on the teams. “I wanted everyone who came in to feel like they belong here,” she says. “That lets us have healthy debates and real talk, and removes some of the hesitation and fear. Because when you feel psychologically safe, you feel comfortable unleashing your superpowers.”