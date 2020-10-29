Europe starts locking down again as COVID cases rise: Here’s the latest update

France and Germany, among the most vital on the continent, are putting modified restrictions back in place.

In France, travel will be limited to work, medical appointments, helping loved ones, doing essential shopping, or taking a walk near one’s home. Nonessential businesses, like bars and restaurants, will be closed. Preschools through high schools will remain open “with reinforced health protocols,” but universities will be online. Public service counters, factories, farms, and construction sites will remain open. Nursing home visits will be allowed “in strict compliance with health rules” and cemeteries will be open for All Saints’ Day, according to the federal government’s website.

The new COVID-19 lockdown begins tomorrow and will run at least until December 1.

“We are all in Europe surprised by the evolution of the virus. Some countries, like Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, took harsher measures earlier than ours. However, we are all at the same point: overwhelmed by a second wave which, as we now know, will undoubtedly be harder and more deadly than the first,” French president Emmanuel Macron said in a speech yesterday.

Germany’s reissued restrictions go into effect on Monday until the end of November.

Residents are being asked to reduce or eliminate contact with people, except those they live with. Gatherings between two households are allowed, but with not more than 10 people. They also should not travel unless it’s essential. So-called recreational businesses, such as movie theaters, brothels, and gyms, will be closed as will restaurants, bars, and salons.