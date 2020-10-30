Forget marijuana. Mushrooms are on the ballot on November 3

As well as casting votes in a pivotal presidential race, some Americans will next week decide whether or not to make fungus great again. Psilocybin—magic mushrooms, as you might know them—which once was just the stuff of vivid hippie dreams, already has been decriminalized in four U.S. cities, as well as countries such as Canada and Portugal (while in Holland, they’re fully legal in “magic truffle” form). On November 3, Oregon and Washington, D.C., may join the mushroom movement.

The nation’s capital simply wants to decriminalize the drug. Oregon goes a step further: It proposes legalizing it for medical purposes and establishing an infrastructure for administering mushrooms in clinical settings by trained professionals. Though psychedelic experts agree psilocybin can help overcome mental health issues, these frameworks are proving more contentious, as are claims that the measures will curb drug arrests and incarceration.

Psilocybin is currently categorized by the government as a psychedelic drug, along with LSD and MDMA (“Molly”). Users on trips often see moving shapes, vivid colors, and distortion of objects—not to be confused with hallucinations, or spotting objects that aren’t there, says Albert Garcia-Romeu, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, and a member of that institution’s Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research. It’s more akin to seeing a pattern on a carpet that’s “moving or waving or shimmering like the ocean,” he says.

It’s kind of unheard of to give somebody a drug on one day, and then for them to continue to reap the benefits in a long-lasting way.”

That Johns Hopkins center is one of the primary psychedelic research institutes in the world, along with NYU, Imperial College London, and the University of Zurich, all of which are reigniting psilocybin research, after it effectively stopped in 1970, after the passage of the Controlled Substance Act in the U.S., which made mushrooms a Schedule I substance, tightening research regulations. The universities are finding that the same shrooms people enjoy recreationally can help provide enduring remedies for illnesses including depression, anxiety, addiction, and end-of-life distress. “It’s kind of unheard of to give somebody a drug on one day, and then for them to continue to reap the benefits in a long-lasting way,” Garcia-Romeu says, “particularly with some of these more intractable mental health conditions.”

In Washington, D.C., government employee Melissa Lavasani found firsthand the health benefits of mushrooms, after exhausting all other treatment options for her postpartum depression and suicidal ideation. With larger doses of shrooms and other entheogens, or plant-based psychoactive substances, she was able to revisit past trauma “and deal with it head-on.” Similarly, Garcia-Romeu has talked to people whose entheogen experiences were “like a highlight reel of all the shitty things [they] ever did in their life that they regretted,” he says. “Going through that was not fun or pleasant, but in a way, it was helpful for them to let go and to forgive themselves.”

The personal discovery led Lavasani, who’d started growing shrooms at home, to propose Initiative 81: Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, which would decriminalize mushrooms and other entheogens, such as ayahuasca, peyote, and San Pedro cactus. It would not legalize these substances; rather, they’d become lowest in priority for police, and the attorney general would not prosecute anyone caught growing or using them. Psilocybin is already decriminalized in Denver, Ann Arbor, Oakland, and Santa Cruz—and Lavasani wants this measure to pass in order to start a movement on the “more buttoned-up” East Coast. “We don’t want the floodgates to be open for psychedelic use,” she says. “We want this to be a thoughtful process.”

She views it as a police reform measure, to “end part of the War on Drugs.” While this argument holds up for decriminalizing marijuana, Garcia-Romeu says, it’s “kind of a weird red herring” with psychedelics, because they’re mainly used by white people, and arrest rates for use and possession aren’t comparatively high. Still, Lavasani argues that if it’s already a low police priority, this is a chance to modernize the law to reflect it. She’s encouraged by two internal polls on the measure and is expecting 70% to vote in favor next week.