How to ask for a raise during the pandemic

On the surface, asking for a raise during a global pandemic can feel a little tone-deaf. Not all companies are doing well, and some of your colleagues may have been laid off or furloughed. But COVID-19 may not have impacted the results you’re delivering for your employer. Asking for a raise now isn’t a matter of timing; it’s more about strategy, says Karen Coffey , a career adviser and coach who works with executives and employees.

“Don’t assume the company is struggling,” she says. “We’ve seen companies with record sales and revenue at this time. This is not a bad time for all companies, but some will use the crises to ward off employees from expecting or asking for a raise.”

But before you ask for a raise, Coffey suggests taking these steps:

Do a Self-Assessment

“You have to look at yourself first and ask, ‘Do I deserve a raise? Have I met every standard and expectation?'” she says. “This is not the time to arbitrarily go in and ask just because you’ve been with the company for a few years and think it’s the thing to do.”

Do Your Research

Pandemic or no pandemic, you never want to ask for a raise without doing your homework, says Coffey. Before you rush into the boss’s office with a dollar amount in mind, go in and ask some pertinent questions.

“Number one is what is the company looking for?” says Coffey. “Is the company doing okay? The key is knowing how the company is doing and what they need—and then give them what they need.”

For example, if the company needs more sales and you’re in the accounting department, you may think it’s not your job, but Coffey argues that it needs to be.