How Amazon’s ‘Borat 2’ reveals the new playbook for the streaming movie blockbuster

There have been many takeaways from Borat: The Subsequent Moviefilm : Rudy Giuliani is creepily susceptible to the charms of an underage foreigner, and bigotry and sexism is (surprise!) still alive and well in this country.

But perhaps the biggest insight that Sacha Baron Cohen has gifted us with his skewering mockumentary starring himself as a hapless Kazakhstan native set loose in the American wilds in 2020 is that there’s something else that is also still alive and well in this country, despite all the wrenches the year has thrown us: the blockbuster movie.

Only it looks very different than it traditionally has.

Borat 2, which has managed to create the virtual water-cooler moment of the season, united audiences almost from the minute it dropped on October 22 (and word of the controversial Giuliani scene leaked). It arrived with almost none of the bells and whistles that typically signal the arrival of a “big” movie. There was no teaser trailer dropped a year in advance, no billboard campaign papering cities for months before its release; no splashy press junket; no star-studded premiere. Even by the diminished standards of the COVID-19 era, there was little traditional-style ballyhoo.

The film wasn’t even announced until late September, meaning that it had exactly four weeks to generate word of mouth. In Hollywood marketing terms, a four-week movie campaign is unheard of, ludicrous—or, as Borat would say, “Very nice—not!” Yet Amazon pulled it off by leaning on Baron Cohen’s relentless energy and creative salesmanship. There were Borat stunts galore both online and IRL, which helped create a burning sense of immediacy and helped the film explode into the cultural consciousness, as opposed to being slowly fed to audiences by an IV-drip marketing campaign over the course of lumbering months. (Think Tenet.)

The election, of course, helped. Amazon—and Baron Cohen, who is incredibly hands-on with his productions and how they are marketed and released—brilliantly launched the film just two weeks before the most contentious and hand-wringing event of the year. This played into the Trump-satirizing premise of the film: having humiliated his nation with his first film, Borat is tasked with redeeming Kazakhstan’s standing with the United States by delivering a monkey (Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture) to Trump. Showing even more strategic marketing precision, the film dropped on the same night as the final debate between Trump and Biden.

Hamilton, which is arguably the only other major example of a COVID-19-era blockbuster, played a similar card when Disney Plus released it over the Fourth of July weekend, playing up the political themes of the filmed musical and creating a sense that watching the film was the only thing to be doing over the holiday weekend, when the pandemic put a damper on traditional Independence Day activities.