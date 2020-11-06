Conference organizers are finding new ways to engage remote audiences

More than eight months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are struggling with the effects of Zoom fatigue . And online events are no exception.

In recent months organizers have expressed concern about their ability to engage a virtual audience and offer a worthwhile digital conference experience. In response, some have experimented with novel solutions, gimmicks, and giveaways aimed at keeping audiences interested.

“A lot of people who are used to running an in-person event might just take their standard format and throw it into an online format, and sometimes it works but sometimes it doesn’t, because of screen fatigue,” explains Nicole Dal Ferro, an account manager for virtual events platform Hopin. “It’s important for organizers to really look at the format of their event to consider what new opportunities it provides them.”

Dal Ferro says that one of the primary advantages of virtual conferences and conventions is their relative cost. She says that event organizers can put the venue, catering, travel, and security budget toward securing higher profile speakers who would typically fall out of their price range but can help draw participants.

“You also need to find ways for attendees to become engaged in the environment, rather than 24/7 content from one speaker to another,” she says. For example, Dal Ferro recommends scheduling regular breaks and finding creative ways to utilize the digital medium to “gamify” the conference experience.

“One concept that comes to mind is what we call a virtual scavenger hunt, which is something that we worked on across a few events,” she says. “Basically it’s challenging attendees to look for tokens—that could be a keyword that dropped in the keynote, for example, or a quick flash of an image on their screen, basically something attendees have to keep an eye or an ear out for—and traditionally there’s some kind of prize at the end.” Dal Ferro says that in recent months Hopin clients have also offered yoga classes, stretching breaks, and live music performances between sessions.

Engaging the senses from a distance

Some organizers are also seeking to create more of a distinction between virtual event attendance and a typical day of staring at a screen by engaging more of the senses. “The Culinary Institute did a virtual cooking class, where they had a guest chef come in and lead a cooking demonstration,” says Del Ferro, explaining that conference attendees were provided an ingredients list in advance. “Everybody at home was tasked with following along with it, and with that you get your recipe and this actual experience as part of the event.”