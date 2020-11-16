The Great American Rebrand

This week in a series of stories on Fast Company we’re asking, “USA: Can this brand be saved?” and approaching the question from a variety of angles and perspectives, ultimately aiming for an in-depth look at what America’s brand is, how it’s changed over the past four years, and where it needs to go from here.

Since we’re examining America in the framework of a brand that needs a tune-up, we figured we might as well take this metaphor to its most logical extreme: We hired an ad agency.

And if you’re going to ask an ad agency to pitch you on possible solutions (read: get ideas for free), you want your problems taken on by the best there is. So I called up Wieden+Kennedy, a shop that’s been making iconic work for giant American brands for decades, to see if they’d be willing to take on the most challenging, cantankerous, beautiful, confident client they’ve ever faced: America.

To my surprise (did I mention the budget was less than the President pays in taxes?), the folks behind “Just Do It,” “This Is SportsCenter,” and “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” said yes. Dilly dilly!

THE BRIEF

America was never perfect. But historically it’s been this country’s push for progress both culturally and technologically that has instilled in many a pride of being here, or a drive to become a part of it.

Over the last number of years, issues that have long been a challenge have either been made worse or hit a breaking point—racism, income inequality, voting rights, political division, and the fragility of democracy, among others—that collectively have significantly diminished the American brand.

We need a rebrand. How do we not only engage and enlighten our audience to once again see the promise of the American brand, but inspire them to help build it?