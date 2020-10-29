From self-propelled mailboxes to mail-via-missile: A century of attempts at inventing drone delivery

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Google’s Wing delivery drones have supplied Virginia residents with toilet paper and medicine , while some grocers have turned to drones to fulfill unprecedented demand for grocery deliveries. Late this summer, Amazon moved a crucial step closer to offering consumers drone deliveries in half an hour or less when the tech giant secured a Part 135 air carrier certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to operate commercial drone flights.

Likewise, Walmart has partnered with drone companies DroneUp and Zipline to make contactless deliveries of COVID-19 testing kits to customers in Nevada and New York. We at Flytrex also partnered with the retail giant to explore, as Walmart put it, “how drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe, and—you guessed it—fast.”

Drones have hit their stride (or rather their glide). But while drone deliveries may just be taking off, the runway for airborne, on-demand delivery actually extends back well over 100 years. Even before unmanned aircraft were developed for military purposes during World War I, inventors had already been devising plans for commercial delivery systems that presaged today’s delivery drones by over a century.

Some technical history

In what one could say was an early foreshadowing of autonomous delivery solutions, way back at the beginning of the last century, Charles N. Libey of Lima, Indiana, received a patent in 1907 for a mail-carrying apparatus which would send self-propelled mailboxes zipping on an aerial line between residences. In a similar—though perhaps more grounded—attempt at elevated delivery that same year, Missouri-based inventor William H. Mozingo secured his own patent for a mail collection and delivery system that would have high-speed trucks and cars move along aerial tracks and “automatically [stop] at predetermined points” for collection and delivery, powered ingeniously, as the inventor put it, “with electric driving means receiving current from adjacent conductors through trolley connections therewith.”

Impressive as their systems may have been, Libey and Mozingo weren’t proposing new ways of delivering the mail simply for the sake of innovation—like most inventions, these systems were invented to solve a growing problem: From 1890 to 1910, the U.S. population surged from just under 63 million to more than 92 million, driven by immigration, natural population growth, and steadily improving life expectancy. As the country continued its westward expansion, its population was also spread out over a much wider area than in the 19th century. This combination of factors created new logistical challenges in delivering mail and demanded novel approaches for relieving bottlenecks in service and improving access for remote and rural communities.

In short, though they may not have used the term yet, these early Americans knew the last-mile delivery challenge all too well. And much like today, way back in the early 20th century, inventors looked to the skies.

Over the next half-century, inventors would receive patents for a range of other systems designed to speed mail deliveries, including a centralized parcel conveyor, made up of a series of tubes, pulleys, and conveyers, a parcel receiving chute, and a package delivery chute. While those patents may have expired long ago, they provide illuminating insight into the longstanding quest to harness technology and innovation for hyper-efficient deliveries.