The future is foldable

Earlier this year, Lenovo unveiled the X1 Fold, the first PC with a folding touchscreen. The kind of big-picture innovation needed to turn a daunting design challenge into reality didn’t come easy. It took Lenovo’s design team many rounds of prototypes and four painstaking years of testing, failing, rinsing, and repeating.

At this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, a panel discussion presented by Lenovo described the twists and turns of this journey and reflected on the mysterious and maddening process of creating new technology from scratch. (Hint: potato chips are necessary. Lots of potato chips.)

It’s well-suited for the hybrid workplace

Work looks different these days—due in large part to the widespread work-from-home mandates caused by COVID-19. No more powering down your bulky office desktop to beat rush-hour traffic home. With more and more blending of remote and in-person work, employees rely on the same device to crank out a spreadsheet, punch up a report, or look up a recipe. In the new workplace, mobility is king.

For Kevin Beck, senior story technologist at Lenovo’s PC and Smart Devices Group, the goal was not simply to create a foldable device but, rather, “to have something that actually brought new and more productive ways of working.”

The X1 Fold team dedicated four years to the motto “carry small but use big.” They focused on removing screen size as a design constraint for a portable, small-footprint device that still packs plenty of functionality. The X1 Fold can serve as a tablet, a small laptop, or even a full-performance everyday PC. “It really transforms throughout the day,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president of Lenovo’s Commercial Portfolio and Product Management group.

Starting from scratch

Pioneering a new form factor also meant the X1 Fold team had no prior devices on which to model their design. As they worked on the foldable design, Beck said the engineers pored over many different types of hinges—including hardbound books, cabinets, pianos, doors, and suspension bridges, adding that the frame and hinge system went through six major iterations.

Beyond technical expertise and elbow grease, this innovation also involved stepping back and creating a whole new creative process. For example, the team struggled to figure out the complex cooling system and how to efficiently transfer heat within the device’s small footprint. They found inspiration in the design of an intricate Japanese puzzle box. “The intricate structure of how it fit together in manufacturing is very reminiscent of the pattern in parts of these boxes,” Beck explained.