How emotional intelligence can help you find your next job

The way we look for jobs has changed drastically over the last few years. While many jobs have always been filled by networking, that number has shot up of late. According to joint research conducted by LinkedIn, up to 85% of jobs are filled through networking. However, most candidates still spend a majority of their time looking for postings and applying directly. That time would be spent more effectively networking.

But just because you know you should network more doesn’t mean it’s easy to do. For some of us—especially those of us who are naturally more introverted—networking might feel especially daunting. It requires you to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself out there. But with the right strategy, time, effort, and patience it can result in landing that job you’ve been after. Knowing someone in the company you want to work for helps, but by using your emotional intelligence, you can network effectively in order to find someone within the company who will give you an inside referral.

Almost all organizations would rather fill positions internally, through people they already know and trust, rather than taking what they consider the greater risk of hiring an outsider. Anna Schuliger and Melanie Feldman, creators of the Get Hired Course, have encouraged their clients to stop applying to jobs online, and instead to use the power of networking to take advantage of internal referral incentive programs.

You’ll be surprised by the reaction you can get when you message people the right way: One of their recent clients messaged the CEO of a company where she wanted to work, added value, and was hired the following week. No one thinks to message the CEO—but that’s kind of the point!

Here are things to consider when coming up with a networking plan:

Go over your social media accounts

Think strategically about all your social media profiles and posts from the perspective of a potential employer. Maybe your friends would think photos of your backyard party with loads of booze are cool, but it’s not likely to impress a prospective employer. Instead think of your achievements, awards you’ve received, teams you have been part of, and volunteer activities. Do your profiles and posts show someone who is active, engaged in healthy activities, good at working with others, and who cares about their community?

Reach Out

Use platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to find people in your field, industry, or at the company you want to work for. Look closely at their profile for anything that you can connect with them on. Perhaps you graduated from the same college, have similar goals, interests, or career trajectories. When you reach out to them, offer a sincere compliment, something that impresses you or that you would like to emulate. It feels good to be flattered. Just be careful to not overdo it—coming across as insincere is a turnoff.