You won’t believe these COVID-19-themed fundraising products

Desperate times bring desperate measures. As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, the quarantine creativity of those who want to help does not disappoint. Here are our favorite Covid fundraisers from around the web:
- Covid Candies. Two Portland, Oregon, high schoolers joined forces to create $12 packets of corona-shaped candies (slogan: “suck you COVID!”), with 100% of the proceeds going to WHO, the U.N., and Feeding America funds for COVID-19 response. As the package explains, “Roses are red, violets are blue, and I’m quite fed up with SARS-CoV-2.”
- The Cockblock Corona Mask. A Utah mom has raised more than $100,000 selling $20 masks with penises on them. As she explained on Facebook, “When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the fuck up.” All proceeds support the Utah Harm Coalition, which she founded.
- Good Morning Zoom. The era of Goodnight Moon has been replaced with, “Good morning light, and a world not quite right.” The book was written this spring by Lindsay Rechler, a Brooklyn mom and managing director at an investment bank logging late hours. The hilarious story (“and mom in her top she’s been wearing nonstop”) presents three family members in one room, on Zoom. Rechler initially self-published on Amazon, and the project was subsequently picked up by Penguin Random House. All proceeds go to COVID charities.