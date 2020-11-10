This robotic kitchen startup is coming for Sweetgreen’s lunch

advertisement advertisement

The first thing you do at Boston fast-casual eatery Spyce is line up at a digital kiosk. There, you select a salad or bowl like The Bungalow, a brown basmati rice bowl with coconut curry sauce, brussels sprouts, carrots, and chili lime cashews designed by Spyce's culinary director, the world-famous chef Daniel Boulud. If that doesn't appeal, you can also order take-out online.

So far, so Sweetgreen. But then things get interesting. While several pairs of hands might touch an order from Sweetgreen or Just Salad on an assembly line, often the first person at Spyce who touches your food is you. That’s because all of Spyce’s food is cooked using robots in a setup that Spyce calls the “Infinite Kitchen.” At the top of the system, a conveyor belt carries separate, human-prepped ingredients on dishes heated at the appropriate temperature—for example, a carbon steel plancha sears proteins until they’re caramelized. From there, the chopped ingredients are dropped into an automated wok that rotates over an induction plate that heats them up until they’re sizzling. The rotating wok also tosses all the ingredients together before decanting the dish into a bowl for serving. Afterwards, the wok flips downwards to be cleaned so that it can be used again to cook another meal. At Spyce, seven of these woks cook bowls simultaneously for customers, and a screen along the top of each station displays whose order is being prepared. Spyce cofounder and co-CEO Michael Farid, who came up with the concept with three friends while studying at MIT, saw a lot of benefits to creating an automated kitchen when he first opened the restaurant in 2018 after building the prototype for two years. But in 2019, facing problems with the technology, he took the drastic decision to close Spyce’s first two outposts in an effort to fix the system. As Spyce reopens its locations today with a revamped automated kitchen, the system’s touchless aspect has new appeal. With a global pandemic ongoing, a meal cooked with a robotic wok might be just enough of a differentiator to help Spyce thrive in an era that has decimated the restaurant industry.

Less space, but room for improvement In 2018, Spyce raised a Series A round from investors including Maveron and Khosla Ventures as well celebrity chefs Thomas Keller, Jérôme Bocuse, and Daniel Boulud, who would also become the startup’s culinary director. The plan was to expand along the East Coast, Farid told Eater: Because fewer workers are needed in the kitchen, Spyce takes up less real estate than a traditional food establishment (though the system isn’t entirely robotic—humans still prep all the ingredients by hand). But even the best-laid plans can go awry. It turned out the technology had some problems that Spyce had to address before it could grow. Customers were unhappy with the limited customization that the Infinite Kitchen offered, and wait times grew to nearly 15 minutes as the system struggled to keep up with increased demand. Last November, Farid closed both kitchens to fix things. As the company’s two locations reopen for business today, a few things have changed. First, the company added more offerings to the limited menu, leaning into one of the things that customers loved: personalizing their food. “We only had a couple of options, like vegan and gluten free. Customers loved it because it turns out most of them were vegan or gluten free,” Farid says. “But some asked for a lighter base, like salad instead of grains, and we didn’t have the capacity to do that.” Now, customers will be able to customize their order even more to suit their diets.

However, customization takes time—even for a robot. Farid says the old system was only able to make 120 bowls per hour, pushing the average wait time up to 15 minutes, frustrating office workers stepping out for a quick lunch break pre-pandemic. “It’s not like we could offer office deliveries because we couldn’t make that volume [of food]. We’re not in the sit-down restaurant business where we’re in the business of serving you awesome food really quickly,” he says. Now, the Infinite Kitchen has been tweaked to be more efficient, moving bowls down the line and dispensing ingredients far faster. The pandemic pivot Farid says the pandemic has strengthened the mini-chain’s commitment to being a kitchen rather than a restaurant, a smart business decision at a time when restaurants are seating customers at limited capacity and customers are wary of cramming into smaller spaces. “We do pickup and delivery, and we want to offer catering as well, but we’re not a sit-down restaurant,” he says. But that doesn’t mean he wants restaurant employees to be out of work. The company has built its own delivery system instead of relying on third-party apps like Uber Eats. Spyce has hired a team of drivers to deliver food on zero-emission electric mopeds and created separate compartments in their carrier bags to keep cool and warm ingredients at the right temperatures. Spyce may have fewer employees in the kitchen, but makes up for it with its number of delivery employees, who will start delivering Spyce bowls in the Boston area today.

