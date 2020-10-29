When it comes to innovation, size doesn’t matter

It used to be that scrappy startups had the inside edge when it came to innovation. After all, how could a giant firm be agile enough to pivot on a disruptive dime? These days, however, it’s clear that for even the biggest companies, size isn’t a limiting factor when it comes to innovation. In fact, the relatively massive amount of creativity at a larger company’s disposal can provide a sharp competitive advantage in the race toward new ideas.

At this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, a panel discussion presented by Capital One brought together senior leaders at some of the country’s largest organizations to talk about the variable pace of innovation, the importance of diverse perspectives, and learning from “failing hard and failing fast.” Here are four key takeaways from the event:

1. Understand where speed matters

The route from idea to end product doesn’t take place at a steady rate. The initial, creative phase of innovation requires the most nimble teamwork because the goal is to choose the best path out of a practically unlimited territory. Jennifer Lopez, vice president of product development and head of the Labs at Capital One, talked about the speed of learning—how her team finds out as much as possible, as quickly as possible, to guide their decision-making. “You’re coming up with all the options; you are open,” she said. “Everything is available to you. Everyone is going to help you imagine a different state.”

Eventually, that flurry of creativity must give way to a disciplined innovation process. Microsoft made a conscious effort to embrace hackathons in a bid to be less risk averse. “We wanted people to have the ability to try anything,” said Mike Pell, director at the Microsoft Garage, the tech giant’s home for experimental projects. But that was only the first step of the process. “A hack project is not ready to ship, but it gets to a point where we can run an experiment to see what we have and whether that could potentially be a new feature, product, or service,” said Pell, who also holds the title of “Envisioneer” at the Garage. “That’s how we went from that Wild West, anything-is-possible [mindset] to being more methodical about finding those things that should be moving forward.”

2. Don’t fear—or ignore—failure

Learning and resilience is a key part of an innovative culture. Lopez believes that shutting down ideas that don’t work is an organic—and important—part of the innovation process. “In our lab, we look at hundreds of ideas annually and then shut down 95% to 97% of them,” she said. “We’re letting go of those things that don’t work to find that which matters.”