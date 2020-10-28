5 ways to land a promotion (besides showing you’re a hard worker)

Throughout my career, I have seen my colleagues get angry when they aren’t chosen for a promotion. They truly believe they are the best person for the job, so when the company hires someone external for the position or, even worse, a colleague of theirs who has less experience gets the job, they get extremely angry and resentful.

A majority of these disappointments result in them leaving the company within the next year.

It’s important to remind yourself it’s not your fault, as workers have repeatedly been taught that seniority and putting in good work are the main factors for getting promoted. However, this is not the only case. There are other factors in play that you need to manage and be proactive about in order to consider yourself in the running. Here are a few to get you started.

Get the ball rolling early

Begin a conversation around a promotion with your manager at least 6-12 months in advance. Contrary to what you may believe, managers aren’t mind readers, and promotions aren’t given randomly with year-end reviews. You have to have a proper discussion with your manager about what you want to do and where you want to go.

If you have a good relationship with your manager, he or she will do what they can to help you get there. I started off my career as a marketing assistant at a digital marketing agency and told my boss, the company’s founder, right from the start that I wanted to get promoted to marketing coordinator and discuss a plan for how to get there.

By letting him know that’s what I wanted—and by doing good work, receiving regular feedback, and reminding him about my goal of getting promoted—I ended up getting that promotion in half a year.

Bring additional ideas to the table

Just doing what you are told will make you a good worker, but higher-ups expect more from their leaders. They want leaders who bring new ideas to the table to improve the company. Your ideas should fall into one of these three categories: