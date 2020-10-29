What’s the worst political campaign branding of all time? Experts weigh in

Political gaffes or so common they could be their own subgenre. A slip of the tongue or a mispronounced word can create its own news cycle and doom a campaign. But such errors aren’t limited to the spoken word. Messaging mistakes and missed opportunities are just as possible with a candidate’s visual brand.

We asked two experts—Susan Merriam, founder of the Center for American Politics and Design, and Ben Ostrower, founder and creative director of design agency Wide Eye—about the best examples of presidential political brands. Now they’re hashing out the worst political branding of all time. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Susan Merriam: Design in politics is very much an expectations game of a particular office at a given point in time; one has much higher design expectations of a candidate running in a post-Obama presidential race than one has for a lawn sign or social post of a local congressional race. At this point, we expect a certain level of professionalism by presidential campaigns to hire adequate designers, and we sometimes question a campaign’s abilities when something is put out that is subpar.

For that reason, [Washington] Governor Jay Inslee’s campaign for president in the 2020 Democratic primary wins this prize for me. One of my fellow CAPD cofounders, Kevin Wiesner, described his logo best in this fashion, “This company makes . . . enterprise software? Maybe related to cybersecurity? And their flagship product runs on my TI-83 calculator.” A seemingly dated visual aesthetic, albeit diverting from political branding norms, did not align with his progressive policy views on climate and did nothing to help an older white man appeal to an increasingly diverse, young progressive wing of the party who live on visually rich social platforms. His website and social posts were slightly better but were nothing to brag about.

A runner-up for this award goes to [Rhode Island] Governor Lincoln Chafee’s 2016 presidential campaign; his slogan, “Fresh Ideas for America,” simply does not align with the dated aesthetic of his graphics and photography.

Ben Ostrower: Agreed. Inslee’s branding was a nightmare, not just because it’s visually odd and seemingly out of a different era (and not in a good way), but because Inslee was actually a pretty good candidate. Unlike Lincoln Chaffee, Inslee had good reason to run: He’s a popular governor of a forward-thinking state and has been a leader on climate change legislation nationally. The visual branding made him and his operation look sloppy, when an otherwise crisp, forward-looking, and competent set of visuals would have better matched his persona.

That said, my vote for worst of all time is Rick Perry’s 2016 brand. Like a lot of post-Obama 2008 brands, this was a sad attempt to mimic the spirit of the Obama “O” by leveraging the candidate’s initial: in this case Perry’s “P.” First off, “O” is objectively a more elegant shape for a brand than a “P.” Beyond that, the execution of the logo makes it look like it was for a crappy AA baseball team. And then to make it even worse, there’s a star that seems to either be attempting to wrap around or is dripping its way down the “P.” The whole thing is a graphical abomination, almost as disastrous as Perry’s infamous “oops” debate performance from that campaign.