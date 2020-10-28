Big Tech is spending big to turn the U.S. Senate blue next week

The employees of the biggest tech companies spent big in 2020 to help Democrats around the county turn the Senate blue. Democrats need to flip just four Senate seats to achieve a majority in 2021. The party’s urgency for doing so was underlined again Monday as Republicans forced the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on a party line vote.

According to Federal Election Commission filings through October 15, employees of Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have spent a combined $6.4 million to help Democrats unseat some of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate. Employees of these companies live mainly on the West Coast, far away from the states whose Senate seats are in play. But control of the Senate has broad implications for both them and their employers.



Here’s a look at the Democratic challengers who have raked in the most cash from Big Tech employees:

Jaime Harrison (South Carolina)

The first on the list of Republican targets is Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is in the fight of his political career defending his seat against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Harrison still trails the three-term senator but is running hard and has a chance. Harrison’s campaign raked in an unprecedented $57 million in donations in the September-ending quarter, much of it from people outside South Carolina—a fact Graham bemoaned on national television. Graham is a particularly juicy target for liberals because of his whiplash conversion to avid Trump supporter after once calling the president a “race-bating, xenophobic, religious bigot.” Employees of the big tech firms have donated almost $1 million to Harrison.

Sara Gideon (Maine)

The second biggest target for tech employees is Susan Collins, the Maine senator who has been a rare voice in the GOP to speak out against the Trumps, but only in words rather than votes. She sided with the president when it really mattered—in the vote to acquit him in the impeachment trial, the confirmation of controversial Supreme Court nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, the failed attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and the Trump tax cuts of 2017. Tech company employees have donated $832,000 to Collins’s Democratic opponent, Sara Gideon, a former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. Gideon’s campaign has found traction focusing on healthcare reform during the pandemic and hammering Collins’s votes to reject the ACA.

Steve Bullock (Montana)

Big Tech is backing former presidential candidate Steve Bullock in his bid to take one of Montana’s Senate seats away from the Republican Steve Daines. A recent New York Times-Siena College poll had Bullock running three points behind Daines, who received a push when President Trump gave him credit this summer for federal legislation protecting national parks, a big issue among hunters in Montana. But Daines is vulnerable if Democrats come out in droves to eject the president. Tech company employees see it that way, giving a total of $768,483 to Bullock’s campaign, the third most for any Senate challenger.

Theresa Greenfield (Iowa)

Just behind Bullock comes Theresa Greenfield, the Iowa Democrat trying to unseat one-term Senator and Trump loyalist Joni Ernst. Tech employees have put more than $700,000 behind Greenfield, a businesswoman and political newcomer. Greenfield gained national attention as groups like Emily’s List recognized her as capable of flipping Ernst’s seat blue. Ernst, meanwhile, has done herself no favors: When asked during a recent debate for the price of Iowa soybeans, she had no idea, while Greenfield quickly rattled off the current price of Iowa corn. Greenfield has been polling ahead, but within the margin of error. Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight now show the race as a toss-up.