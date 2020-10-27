Trump’s Amy Coney Barrett video remixed with the ‘Halloween’ theme captures the anxiety of half the nation

It’s ironic, considering that Halloween is just a few days away, that Republicans in the Senate have chosen this time to take off their masks.

As President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee was confirmed on Monday, October 25, eight days before the 2020 election, it is now indisputable that Senate Republicans held President Obama’s open seat until after the 2016 election as a power flex, rather than any kind of Constitution-flogging statement of principles.

Whether Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation is considered a trick or a treat is in the eye of the beholder, since nobody can agree on anything anymore. For those who fall squarely in the trick camp, however, there was something sinister about Republicans’ jubilant celebration of this outcome. What’s on the line is the imminent future of Obamacare, despite how obvious it is that Trump has no concrete plan to replace it, along with women’s autonomy over their own bodies. (Oh yeah, and the outcome of this election may hang in the balance as well.)

These are very serious matters, so obviously Republicans acknowledged them as such.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

Democrats, mad. Constitution, protected. Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 27, 2020

Just kidding! Several of them openly basked in their opposition’s misery as much as their own deeply ill-gotten victory, as though it were all just a football game or a reality competition show. And since Donald Trump comes to the presidency from a reality competition show background, he couldn’t resist quickly cutting together hammy campaign ad commemorating his consolidation of minority rule.